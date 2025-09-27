UCLA Needs to Stop These Three Players Against Northwestern
This Saturday's game against Northwestern is a test to see if the Bruins can turn things around after firing DeShaun Foster on Sept.14. Tim Skipper will be making his head coach debut, hoping to change the narrative around the team's slow start.
They have an excellent opportunity to turn things around against a struggling Northwestern team, which also hopes to get the wheels turning sooner rather than later. I mentioned in my last article that the Bruins need to capitalize on Northwestern's shortcomings, which is easier said than done for a UCLA team that has struggled all year.
The Bruins can't rely on Northwestern to continue to make costly mistakes; they need to be able to dictate the game themselves. A way that the Bruins can do this is by taking Northwestern's difference makers out of the game.
Who to Watch Out For
Northwestern announced on Sept. 8 that star running back Cam Porter would unfortunately be out for the season. While this can make things easier for the struggling Bruins' run defense, Northwestern is pretty deep at the running back position.
The next man up for Northwestern is running back Caleb Komolafe. Through the first three games, Komolafe has recorded 150 rushing yards on 4.2 yards per carry, as well as finding the endzone once against Oregon. Northwestern will most likely try to make Komolafe a big part of their offense against the Bruins.
Skipper told the media that nothing defensively will change regarding Porter's absence. The Bruins need to shut down Komolafe early on to force quarterback Preston Stone to make plays, something he has struggled to do against non-FCS teams this season.
If the Bruins can take away the run game against Northwestern, they need to be prepared to slow down the passing game. Preston Stone has struggled with turnovers this season, but hasn't struggled to get the ball to star receiver Griffin Wilde.
In the first three games this season, Wilde has been a focal point in the Wildcats' passing offense. To start the season, he has racked up 15 catches for 213 yards. That is 140 more yards than the next-best receiver for Northwestern. Wilde's best game came against Western Illinois, where he was able to catch five passes for 94 yards.
UCLA has been reasonably good against its opponents' best receivers to start the season. They have yet to allow a receiver to get over 60 yards in a game so far. If they can effectively shut down Wilde, quarterback Preston Stone doesn't have many reliable options to look for.
On the other side of the ball, the Bruins need to minimize Mac Uihllein, the star linebacker for the Wildcats, who has been able to make a massive difference in Northwestern's last two matchups.
In Uihllein's last two games, he has been able to get an interception in both games. In a previous article, it was emphasized how crucial it is for UCLA to win the turnover battle and control the game if they want a chance to win.
Nico Iamaleava needs to minimize mistakes throughout the game. He can accomplish this by being mindful and not throwing the ball near Northwestern's ball-hawking linebacker. Winning the turnover battle is key in this matchup.
The plan is pretty simple for the Bruins against Northwestern. They need to minimize the run as much as possible and force Northwestern to make mistakes. If they can take away Northwestern's difference makers early on, the Tim Skipper era should be able to start with a bang.
