One Michigan Player UCLA Basketball Should Now Target

In a shocking turn of events, Michigan’s head coach, Dusty May, has left Michigan for the NBA.

In two years with the Wolverines, May turned the program from one of the worst in the Big Ten to a national champion. May built his team through the transfer portal, bringing in guys such as Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, Morez Johnson, and Elliot Cadeau.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Last year, with all the additions from the transfer portal, Michigan dominated the regular season and went on to win the National Championship. The Wolverines beat UConn, and Elliot Cadeau won the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award after dropping 19 in the championship game and averaging 7.5 assists throughout the tournament.

This offseason, Michigan lost many players and went back to the portal to fill out the frontcourt. May was able to bring in players such as JP Estrella, Moustapha Thiam, and Jalen Reed.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Now that May is over, Michigan players can enter the transfer portal and find a new team to play for next season. Five days after the program's interim or next permanent head coach is announced, a 15-day transfer window will open for the players.

Who UCLA Could Bring in

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

UCLA has a good roster for next year. While they have lost some of their best players, including Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent, and Sky Clark, they retained Trent Perry, who had a big sophomore season.

Mick Cronin also brought in key players through the transfer portal, including Jaylen Petty from Texas Tech, Filip Jovic from Auburn, Sergej Macura from Mississippi State, and Azavier Robinson from Butler.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, there are still improvements the Bruins could make, with players from Michigan potentially entering the portal, especially in the frontcourt. That's why I think that the Bruins should do everything they can to add JP Estrella.

JP Estrella as a Player

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin signals to his players during the 2nd half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Estrella had spent the last three years of his career with Rick Barnes at Tennessee. Estrella was a decent player off the bench as a freshman, but was injured and redshirted as a sophomore.

In his junior year, he really shone as a player, playing in 33 games and starting 13. Estrella would average a career-high 10 points on almost 60% shooting from the field, showing his range from three at 40%, while averaging 5.4 rebounds and being a decent defender.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

With May leaving to be the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, Estrella could decide to re-enter the transfer portal, and UCLA could be a perfect fit. Estrella is very dominant down low in the post, while Xavier Booker can space the floor and shoot from the perimeter. Estrella could also form a strong pick-and-roll partnership with Trent Perry, as Perry will be the Bruins' lead guard next year.