What A New Year Might Bring For UCLA Athletics

UCLA has some of the top teams in the nation in basketball, as well as struggling teams in sports like football, but all of their athletic programs have one goal for the new year: to grow.

So, what could happen with three of the biggest programs UCLA has to see improvement in each of the teams now that the New Year has finally come?

Football: Reach A Bowl Game Or Better

The football program in 2025 performed much less than hoped for, only winning three games across the entire season; however, when the Bruins won, it was in dominant fashion.

What the team needs for next year is to get back into that state of mind that allowed the team to upset Penn State, blow out MSU, and squeak past Maryland.

If new head coach Bob Chesney can get his team back into that state, then not only will a bowl game be possible, but it will almost be a guarantee.

Then, with an upwards trajectory, the team can continue to compete with Big Ten powerhouses going into seasons after 2026 and continue to bring in stars such as Nico Iamaleava, or even hidden gems from JMU , where Chesney is from.

Men's Basketball: Make A Run In March Madness To Sweet Sixteen Or Better

UCLA currently is sitting at a record of 10-3 thus far into the season, and is now entering conference play against the #25-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.

The team is by no means perfect and has its issues in rebounding with the lack of a true big man, but they still have stars in Tyler Bilodeau and players growing in their roles, such as Skyy Clark.

If they can win against teams like Iowa and more throughout the remainder of the season, which they have the potential to do as evidenced by their semi-close loss to #7 Gonzaga, then they could make a deep run in March Madness, possibly to the Sweet Sixteen round or better.

Women's Basketball: Make A Final Four March Madness Run Or Better

The Bruins women's basketball team is currently ranked #4 in the nation and has everything they need to do to make a very deep run in March Madness.

They have the star potential in Lauren Betts and more to reach the Final Four round and possibly even the finals if they can keep up the pace they are on as a team, and are the most simple team to think about with how dominant they are.

The future is looking bright for UCLA and a new year looks to be bringing new growth for the Bruins, something every fan can be proud of and look forward to.

