Early Look at UCLA’s Upcoming Matchup vs Iowa

UCLA has been on Christmas break for a couple of days now, and while it may be refreshing for the players to have a break, Bruin fans already are starting to get hungry for more basketball.

While the university does have its women's team actively playing, having just won against Ohio State, and having two more games before the men play again, some may only be looking forward to seeing stars like Tyler Bilodeau play or Skyy Clark grow.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) boxes out UC Riverside Highlanders forward Jailen Daniel-Dalton (44) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

So that means it is pertinent to look forward to UCLA's next game, which will be against Iowa, and more importantly, to see how their last matchup went to see if the team has had any growth since then.

How UCLA's Last Matchup Against The Iowa Hawkeyes Went

Jan 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with center Aday Mara (15) and guard Dylan Andrews (2) against the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center.

In their last meeting, which is also their only meeting to date, the Bruins were able to come out on top quite easily, ending the game with a final score of 94-70.

The game saw complete and utter dominance from every player on Mick Cronin's team, and the unit was able to pull ahead to a 33-point, 57-24, lead by halftime.

The immense scoring came from a starting five that all ended the game with double digits in scoring except one, and let the ball move without a break, ending the game with 20 assists just among starters.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by UC Riverside Highlanders forward Dylan Godfrey (23) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

This was before Tyler Bilodeau's breakout, so more players had the opportunity to be explosive, and the player who took that opportunity was Eric Dailey Jr., who is still with the team today, and had 23 points against the Hawkeyes.

Their momentum going into halftime was immense, but it led to them becoming a bit too relaxed, unfortunately, as they started to lose their huge lead.

The Second Half

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Hamad Mousa (10) as he goes up for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

The second half saw UCLA lose the scoring race 46-37, of course not nearly enough to lose them the game overall but definitely enough to be noticed on the court.

The change that started to affect the bruins was in their rebounding, as the lack thereof was being met by the Hawkeyes actually beginning to make their shots more often after a breather in halftime.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs guard Kieran Elliott (4) looses control of the ball as he is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

The Bruins were able to hold out for their 24 point victory, and they extended their record of that 2024-2025 season to be 12-6 after the game.

Looking at this season, the Bruins will hope to become 11-3 and keep their winning streak against the Hawkeyes alive, and the same issues they had last year will need to be fixed if they want to win again this year.

