Power Forward, Future Bruin, Has Mammoth Game Friday

While the 2025-26 basketball season has been a mixed bag at best for UCLA, one future Bruin may have provided a bright glimpse of the future on Friday night.

Three-star power forward Javonte Floyd had a monster game for Cedar Grove High School in the Atlanta area in a 97-37 win over Riverdale, nearly coming up with a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and eight blocks. It would have been an unusual feat, he he pulled it off. Nonetheless, the UCLA commit continues to climb and looks like a steal on the recruiting trail.



2026 4⭐️ Javonte Floyd 6’10” Forward (Cedar Grove High) The UCLA commit was 2 blocks shy of a triple double in a dominant win with 22 points 13 rebounds and 8 blocks. pic.twitter.com/tTxP5InD3H — The Basketball Tribune (@TheBBallTribune) January 24, 2026

Javonte Floyd's Recruitment and Basketball Background

Floyd is a 6-foot-10, three-star power forward and the only current commit in UCLA's 2026 recruiting class. He has been committed to the Bruins since Dec. 8, choosing the program over UAB, his other finalist. According to 247 Sports, he also had offers from Clemson, Iowa, Penn State, and Purdue.

He told 247 that the history of the program and his relationship with the current coaching staff played the biggest roles in his commitment.

"Their honesty and passion in me had my attention the most," he said. "The effort and love from them was more than enough. They stayed down when I was given up on. When times got hard, UCLA was still there."

The senior is in his second varsity season, averaging over 10 points per game, the third-most on the team according to MaxPreps. He's currently listed as the No. 173 player in the 2026 recruiting class nationally, the No. 29 center, and the No. 13 player in Georgia.

UCLA's Frontcourt



Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If you've listened to head coach Mick Cronin's comments this season, you can bet the addition of Floyd will be a positive one. The Bruins have constantly been challenged to play with toughness and intensity, and Cronin has frequently lamented the team's ability(or lack thereof) to rebound and play great defense.

That's exactly what Floyd believes he can bring to the table.

"That's my thing," Floyd told 247 Sports. "I feel everyone needs a guy like me to hype them up and bring a gear out of them that they have with my passion. I'm a dog. Who doesn't love those you know?"

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Steven Jamerson II (24) blocks a shot by Maryland Terrapins guard Myles Rice (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

You never know who the additional transfers will be at the end of the season, but UCLA will be losing the majority of its frontcourt after this season. Tyler Bilodeau, Steven Jamerson Jr, and Anthony Peoples Jr are all seniors. That leaves just Xavier Booker, who's often been in the doghouse this season, and Evan Manjikian remaining.

UCLA needs a player like Floyd, and while he'll be a raw talent as an overlooked recruit and need time to adjust to the college game, his potential was demonstrated on Friday night. It will be a welcome addition to the program and bring the exact skillset that is missing from the current team.

