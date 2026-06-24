Predicting Where UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau Will Be Drafted

UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau didn’t hear his name called in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft — as expected. As such, he’ll have to wait one more day to potentially get drafted by an NBA team.

Bilodeau stood out last season as UCLA’s leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game, while shooting 52 percent from the floor, and 46 percent from three-point range on over 4.5 attempts per game. Bilodeau’s marksmanship from beyond the arc is his calling card and is what will get him drafted if that ends up being the case.

Bilodeau’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bilodeau’s shooting stands out as an elite skill, but outside of that, his overall skill set is questionable. His defense and playmaking abilities are potentially lacking, and he played all four seasons of his college career, making him an older player without much room for growth at this point.

Now that the second round is here, it will be interesting to see where Bilodeau lands and how he fits with his new team if he gets drafted. Here is where I project Bilodeau to be chosen in the second round.

Round 2, Pick 55: New York Knicks

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) passes the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) defends during the 1st half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

This pick feels about right for Bilodeau. He’s been projected as a late second-round pick on most mock drafts, and if he’s chosen by the Knicks in the second round, it could give him an opportunity for playing time off the bench in spurts.

His shooting ability could get him some playing time right away. Especially given the fact that the Knicks may have to part ways with sharpshooter Landry Shamet as a cost-cutting measure. Bilodeau could slide in with a similar role and provide the defending champs with a shooting spark off the bench.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket defended by Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While his marksmanship would certainly get him on the court sooner rather than later, his lack of defensive intensity at the rim and on the perimeter would make it tough to justify giving him a lot of minutes right away. He’ll likely need to improve in that area at least if he hopes to see more than just garbage time minutes as a rookie.

If he can’t find playing time right away, he would likely play on a two-way deal, splitting time between the Knicks’ G-League team and the pros. Regardless, the more reps he gets, the better he’ll develop long-term in the NBA. Day 2 of the NBA Draft is pretty unpredictable, but Bilodeau has a good shot to be selected.