UCLA Products Earned Super Bowl Rings Sunday
In this story:
Two UCLA Bruins were able to summit the pinnacle of football this past Sunday.
The Seattle Seahawks were able to beat the New England Patriots 29-13 in a very dominant fashion. While the UCLA-alum could didn't make a big impact in the win, they were crucial in getting there. Still this proves that UCLA is capable of producing winning talent.
Zach Charbonnet | RB
Zach Charbonnet would miss the Super Bowl after tearing his ACL against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. This would be the biggest "what if" as the Super Bowl MVP would go to Kenneth Walker. If Charbonnet had reps, the outcome would have been different.
Charbonnet was crucial in Seattle's quest for glory. This season, he had 730 yards and a team high of 12 touchdowns. While he might have stolen a few from Walker, the bottom line is that Charbonnet knows how to score. Hopefully, he is able to recover well and continue to rep UCLA at a high level.
Jake Bobo | WR
Jake Bobo, after a promising start to his career, would really struggle this season. However, he would surpass his season stats of just two catches for 20 yards in the postseason, catching two passes for 33 yards and one touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.
Without this touchdown grab the Seahawks might have not even made it to the dance. Again it is nice to see UCLA-alum make a big impact on the biggest stage. Moving forward, it would be nice to see Bobo get more involved.
What this Means for UCLA?
The Bruins have had a good offseason; there is no way around it. Not even looking at the transfer portal, we saw Carson Schwesinger win the Defensive Rookie of the Year, and once again, two Bruins earn rings in this season's Super Bowl. That said, UCLA is a team players want to play for.
With Wayne Knight joining the team in January, the Bruins could establish themselves as a seasoned running back mill. And as a future prospect looking at both Schwesinger and Charbonnet's success, UCLA might not be a bad place to play.
In the next few years we will see an influx of solid players heading to the NFL. With rumors of UCLA playing in Sofi Stadium in the coming years, the Bruins have positioned themselves a NFL looting ground. This all would start with Bob Chesney getting hired as HC, and hopefully building a Big Ten dynasty.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.