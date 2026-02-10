UCLA Products Earned Super Bowl Rings Sunday

Two UCLA Bruins were able to summit the pinnacle of football this past Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks were able to beat the New England Patriots 29-13 in a very dominant fashion. While the UCLA-alum could didn't make a big impact in the win, they were crucial in getting there. Still this proves that UCLA is capable of producing winning talent.

Zach Charbonnet | RB

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) avoids a tackle against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Zach Charbonnet would miss the Super Bowl after tearing his ACL against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. This would be the biggest "what if" as the Super Bowl MVP would go to Kenneth Walker. If Charbonnet had reps, the outcome would have been different.

Charbonnet was crucial in Seattle's quest for glory. This season, he had 730 yards and a team high of 12 touchdowns. While he might have stolen a few from Walker, the bottom line is that Charbonnet knows how to score. Hopefully, he is able to recover well and continue to rep UCLA at a high level.

Jake Bobo | WR

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Jake Bobo, after a promising start to his career, would really struggle this season. However, he would surpass his season stats of just two catches for 20 yards in the postseason, catching two passes for 33 yards and one touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.

Without this touchdown grab the Seahawks might have not even made it to the dance. Again it is nice to see UCLA-alum make a big impact on the biggest stage. Moving forward, it would be nice to see Bobo get more involved.

What this Means for UCLA?

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have had a good offseason; there is no way around it. Not even looking at the transfer portal, we saw Carson Schwesinger win the Defensive Rookie of the Year, and once again, two Bruins earn rings in this season's Super Bowl. That said, UCLA is a team players want to play for.

With Wayne Knight joining the team in January, the Bruins could establish themselves as a seasoned running back mill. And as a future prospect looking at both Schwesinger and Charbonnet's success, UCLA might not be a bad place to play.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney speaks with the referees during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In the next few years we will see an influx of solid players heading to the NFL. With rumors of UCLA playing in Sofi Stadium in the coming years, the Bruins have positioned themselves a NFL looting ground. This all would start with Bob Chesney getting hired as HC, and hopefully building a Big Ten dynasty.

