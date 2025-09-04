UCLA Having a Speed Battle in the Secondary

All Bruins

Bruins transfer corner Rodrick Pleasant won't let anyone tell him he's not the fastest on the team.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes tight end Hunter Andrews (10) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Jadyn Marshall (18) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes tight end Hunter Andrews (10) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Jadyn Marshall (18) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
UCLA Bruins transfer cornerback Rodrick Pleasant brought dynamic speed to Westwood, but he hasn't been able to officially prove it yet.

Since he is so new, tenured Bruins defensive backs like Croix Stewart and Kanye Clark have the privilege of officially being the fastest players on the team, according to UCLA's speed-tracking systems.

"I'm not even going to get into it with that comment," Pleasant said jokingly on Wednesday. "We know who's the fastest on the team."

Oregon’s Rodrick Pleasant competes in the preliminary round of the men’s 100-meter dash during day two of the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 17, 2025, at Hayward Field in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On if they ever line up and run to settle the competition, Pleasant said, "No. They don't want no smoke. They be trying to tease me, but I don't fall into their tricks. We know who's the fastest on the team."

"That's the number one argument out there right now," Foster added Wednesday. "We know how fast Rodrick is, but he's still new here, so he hasn't had as much time to get his miles per hour up. So we can only go off what's in practice so far. But he's still one of the top guys."

Foster added that the fastest players they've recorded are Stewart at practice and Clark in game, each reaching over 22 miles per hour.

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA's Most Glaring Defensive Issue

UCLA's 43-10 loss to Utah on Saturday brought to light a great deal of problems the Bruins need to address as soon as possible ahead of their Week 2 clash with UNLV.

The biggest problem in the loss came on the defensive side of the ball, where you would've thought Utah's ball carriers were lathered in baby oil the way Bruin defenders were struggling to tackle.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Croix Stewart (22) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Utes were able to extend plays almost on command because it often took multiple UCLA defenders to bring a player down. Never mind not being able to contain the dynamic mobility of Utah quarterback Devon Dampier, who was reaping off subpar edge protection to extend plays on the ground.

The tackling, or lack thereof, stood out most in a long, brutal night. When asked about it, DeShaun Foster pretty much glossed over it.

“I would say it was just a lot of stuff going on," he said postgame. "I wouldn’t just put it all on tackling. We’ve got to regroup and come together and just really get some good practices in this week to be ready for UNLV because that’s going to be another good team that we’re playing next.”

He also addressed Dampier and the UCLA front four not being able to put adequate pressure on him.

“That was a good quarterback we were playing against. That was a pretty good O-Line also, but I don’t want to take away any credit from them. That was a good team we played. They were able to execute.”

