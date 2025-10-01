UCLA WR's Touching Discovery Amid Return From Injury
Rico Flores Jr.'s return from injury was one of the most anticipated on UCLA's roster.
Saturday against Northwestern, the redshirt sophomore finally returned to the field. He finished as one of UCLA's leading receivers, catching four passes for 43 yards, and made impactful snags throughout various drives.
Flores played the first four games last season before an ACL injury kept him out the rest of the year. He was on track to have a great year before the setback. But Flores looks back fondly at the time he had off, detailing a touching discovery he had about himself while on the road to recovery.
"That I'm more than a football player," Flores said during Tuesday's media availability, his first of the year. "Way more than a football player. And there's a lot of distractions out there that can deteriorate your route, but as long as your mental is strong, then you can go out there and go back to playing football like nothing happened."
An ACL injury is one of the hardest injuries to come back from. Not just because of the time it takes to recover physically, but because of the mental obstacles an athlete has to overcome before coming back as if nothing happened.
Flores' final obstacle before returning to play against the Wildcats specifically was regaining his change of direction. After that, he was able to play and not think at all about his injury.
"Yeah, I don't think about nothing at all," Flores said. "I just go out and play."
An infectious smile came to the wideout's face while being asked about the feeling he had when he heard the news that he was cleared to return. Of course, the question took him back to a fond memory.
"Happy. Excitement," he said. "A lot of things built up going through the recovery process, so seeing everybody get to play and just watching everybody's mistakes or what they're doing good, taking that in, taking a lot of mental notes so that when I go out there I'm ready to go."
Flores' production will be needed moving forward. Following a 0-4 start to the season absent of impactful offensive production, offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri mutually agreed to part ways with the program.
Up ahead, Penn State, the No. 7 team in the nation, with one of the best defenses interim head coach Tim Skipper says the Bruins will play this season.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.