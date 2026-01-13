UCLA Rises in the Newest AP Top 25

After falling to No. 4 in the country, it has been an uphill battle to return to the top three. However, Texas’ loss to No. 12 LSU opened the door, allowing the Bruins to climb back to No. 3 in the rankings.

This jump in the rankings is much deserved. After the loss to Texas , the Bruins would rip off four straight ranked victories, three of which were won by 20 points or more. UCLA's next real test will come against No. 12 Maryland on Jan. 18.

Full AP Top 25 Rankings

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Khylee Pepe (13) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images



No. 1 UConn,

No. 2 South Carolina,

No. 3 UCLA ,

No. 4 Texas,

No. 5 Vanderbilt,

No. 6 LSU,

No. 7 Kentucky,

No. 8 Michigan,

No. 9 Louisville,

No. 10 TCU,

No. 11 Iowa,

No. 12 Maryland,

No. 13 Oklahoma,

No. 14 Ohio State ,

No. 15 Michigan State,

No. 16 Ole Miss,

No. 17 Texas Tech,

No. 18 Baylor,

No. 19 Iowa State,

No. 20 Tennessee,

No. 21 Alabama,

No. 22 Princeton,

No. 23 Notre Dame,

No. 24 Nebraska,

No. 25 Illinois.

Path to No. 1

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11), forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) look on from the bench during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On the Bruins' side of things, it's very simple. Win out, and eventually, they should be able to pass up UCONN and South Carolina. However, this is much easier said than done. As it stands now, the Bruins have to play five more ranked teams this season. Their most notable opponent being No. 8 Michigan.

When examining the remaining schedules, No. 1UConn appears to be the most difficult team to leap. The Huskies have just two ranked opponents left, including No. 20 Tennessee —a team the Bruins dismantled by 22 points on Nov. 30. The more intriguing challenge comes against No. 23 Notre Dame, led by Hannah Hildago.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) steals the ball from Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ranked No. 2, South Carolina is the team the Bruins have the best chance of overtaking. The Gamecocks face eight ranked opponents down the stretch, highlighted by matchups against No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 6 LSU, and No. 7 Kentucky.

If the Gamecocks are able to sweep this gauntlet, there is no doubt they would deserve their prestigious No. 2 ranking. Unfortunately for South Carolina, that outcome is highly unlikely. Even elite teams like the Bruins would be expected to drop a game or two against a stretch of competition this demanding.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins have a path to climb the rankings, but only time will tell. For now, their focus must remain on taking care of their own business before worrying about how others fare.

