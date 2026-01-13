UCLA Rises in the Newest AP Top 25
After falling to No. 4 in the country, it has been an uphill battle to return to the top three. However, Texas’ loss to No. 12 LSU opened the door, allowing the Bruins to climb back to No. 3 in the rankings.
This jump in the rankings is much deserved. After the loss to Texas, the Bruins would rip off four straight ranked victories, three of which were won by 20 points or more. UCLA's next real test will come against No. 12 Maryland on Jan. 18.
Full AP Top 25 Rankings
No. 1 UConn,
No. 2 South Carolina,
No. 3 UCLA,
No. 4 Texas,
No. 5 Vanderbilt,
No. 6 LSU,
No. 7 Kentucky,
No. 8 Michigan,
No. 9 Louisville,
No. 10 TCU,
No. 11 Iowa,
No. 12 Maryland,
No. 13 Oklahoma,
No. 14 Ohio State,
No. 15 Michigan State,
No. 16 Ole Miss,
No. 17 Texas Tech,
No. 18 Baylor,
No. 19 Iowa State,
No. 20 Tennessee,
No. 21 Alabama,
No. 22 Princeton,
No. 23 Notre Dame,
No. 24 Nebraska,
No. 25 Illinois.
Path to No. 1
On the Bruins' side of things, it's very simple. Win out, and eventually, they should be able to pass up UCONN and South Carolina. However, this is much easier said than done. As it stands now, the Bruins have to play five more ranked teams this season. Their most notable opponent being No. 8 Michigan.
When examining the remaining schedules, No. 1UConn appears to be the most difficult team to leap. The Huskies have just two ranked opponents left, including No. 20 Tennessee—a team the Bruins dismantled by 22 points on Nov. 30. The more intriguing challenge comes against No. 23 Notre Dame, led by Hannah Hildago.
Ranked No. 2, South Carolina is the team the Bruins have the best chance of overtaking. The Gamecocks face eight ranked opponents down the stretch, highlighted by matchups against No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 6 LSU, and No. 7 Kentucky.
If the Gamecocks are able to sweep this gauntlet, there is no doubt they would deserve their prestigious No. 2 ranking. Unfortunately for South Carolina, that outcome is highly unlikely. Even elite teams like the Bruins would be expected to drop a game or two against a stretch of competition this demanding.
The Bruins have a path to climb the rankings, but only time will tell. For now, their focus must remain on taking care of their own business before worrying about how others fare.
