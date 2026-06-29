Mets vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 29

The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays have both been struggling as of late.

The Mets are 1-8 in their last 10 games, including 1-6 on their last homestand. The Blue Jays have lost six in a row, including a four-game sweep against the Rangers.

This is the first series this season between the Mets and Blue Jays.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Blue Jays on Monday, June 29.

Mets vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-194)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Mets +102

Blue Jays -122

Total

8.5 (Over -111/Under -108)

Mets vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Mets: Sean Manaea (1-2, 4.87 ERA)

Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (3-3, 3.56 ERA)

Sean Manaea has been solid since missing the start of the season due to injury. His last start was the worst of his three so far, though, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits in just three innings against the Cubs.

Trey Yesavage saw his ERA rise over the last few weeks. He did allow just one run in 5.2 innings last time out, though, and went 7.1 innings with three runs allowed prior to that.

Mets vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): SNY, Sportsnets

Mets record: 35-49

Blue Jays record: 39-45

Mets vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Trey Yesavage UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-142)

Trey Yesavage burst onto the scene late last season with a handful of impressive starts, including in the World Series. However, the youngster’s strikeout stuff hasn’t been quite as sharp this season.

Yesavage has gone UNDER 6.5 strikeouts in all but one start this season as his K/9 sits at 8.6. He’s finished with exactly six strikeouts in five starts, so this could be a bit of a sweat, but I think it’s a good bet at this price.

Mets vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Toronto is six games under .500 on the season, but the Jays have gone 12-9 against lefthanded starters. That’s bad news for Sean Manaea, who has allowed nine runs (seven earned) in 14.1 innings this season.

Despite his strikeout numbers dropping, Yesavage has put together a few good starts in a row, allowing 4 ER in 13 IP across his last two outings.

I’ll take the Jays to bounce back at home against a Mets squad that is 16-25 on the road this season.

Pick: Blue Jays -122

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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