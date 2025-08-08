All Bruins

How UCLA's Season Simulated in EA Sports College Football 26

Will the Bruins' momentum going into the season translate in an EA Sports College Football 26 simulation?

Connor Moreno

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster enters the field before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster enters the field before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Welcome to the final edition of this UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.

Every aspect of this dynasty season was simulated, and we gave you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.

DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.

Without further ado, let's recap the season.

Team Results

The Bruins finished the season with a 7-6 (4-5) record and ended up 10th in the Big Ten Conference. They started the sesaon 3-0 with wins over utah, UNLV and New Mexico before dropping the next two to Northwestern and Penn State.

After picking up back-to-back wins against Michigan State and Maryland, UCLA finished the regular season 2-3, dropping games to Indiana, Ohio State and USC, and defeating Nebraska (which was ranked at the time) and Washington.

This 7-5 regular season record gave them a bowl game. The Bruins returned to El Paso, Texas, for the fifth time where they took on the No. 23-ranked Duke Blue Devils in the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl and lost 28-24.

UCL
Dec 30, 2022; El Paso, Texas, USA; Helmets of the Pittsburgh Panthers and UCLA Bruins are posed in front of the logo before the 2022 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images / Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

Player Stats

Nico Iamaleava played all 13 games and improved on his redhsirt freshman season with Tennessee despite taking a bad skid to end the season. He finished passing for 25 touchdowns, 3,408 yards, completing 247 of his 415 attempts, and threw just eight interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns and 299 yards on 159 carries.

Jaivian Thomas had a stellar season, rushing for 1,266 yards and 13 touchdowns. Anthony Woods had four touchdowns and Jalen Berger had five.

Rico Flores Jr. was another massive winner in the simulation. He caught 16 touchdowns for 1,125 yards on 46 receptions. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala was behind him with just four touchdowns and 876 receiving yards on 62 receptions.

UCL
Sep 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) reacts after making a first down against LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jalen Woods stood out defensively, finishing the season with 96 tackles (83 solo - 13 assisted), four tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Isaiah Chisom had 73 total tackles (60 solo), six TFLs and 2.0 sacks. Keanu Williams ended with 13 TFLs and 5.0 sacks and Kechaun Bennett had nine TFLs and 6.5 sacks.

Andre Jordan Jr. had three interceptions on the season, followed by Cole Martin with two and Jamier Johnson, Bryon Threats and Robert Stafford each with one. Jordan had UCLA's only defensive touchdown of the season.

Mateen Bhaghani had another solid season, finishing 15-for-18 (83%) on field goals and perfect 48-for-48 on extra points. Will Karoll punted for 2,322 yards on 51 punts, good for a 45.5 average.

Season Awards

No Bruins were selected or nominated as finalists for any national awards or All-American teams.

However, freshman linebacker Lucien Holland was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Despite finishing the season on a low note, on the surface, this was a good second season for DeShaun Foster. The Bruins finished with a 7-6 (4-5) record and 10th in the Big Ten after being projected to be much worse before the season.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another fun series like this one!

Weigh in on this this season simulation when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.