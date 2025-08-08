How UCLA's Season Simulated in EA Sports College Football 26
Welcome to the final edition of this UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.
Every aspect of this dynasty season was simulated, and we gave you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.
DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.
Without further ado, let's recap the season.
Team Results
The Bruins finished the season with a 7-6 (4-5) record and ended up 10th in the Big Ten Conference. They started the sesaon 3-0 with wins over utah, UNLV and New Mexico before dropping the next two to Northwestern and Penn State.
After picking up back-to-back wins against Michigan State and Maryland, UCLA finished the regular season 2-3, dropping games to Indiana, Ohio State and USC, and defeating Nebraska (which was ranked at the time) and Washington.
This 7-5 regular season record gave them a bowl game. The Bruins returned to El Paso, Texas, for the fifth time where they took on the No. 23-ranked Duke Blue Devils in the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl and lost 28-24.
Player Stats
Nico Iamaleava played all 13 games and improved on his redhsirt freshman season with Tennessee despite taking a bad skid to end the season. He finished passing for 25 touchdowns, 3,408 yards, completing 247 of his 415 attempts, and threw just eight interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns and 299 yards on 159 carries.
Jaivian Thomas had a stellar season, rushing for 1,266 yards and 13 touchdowns. Anthony Woods had four touchdowns and Jalen Berger had five.
Rico Flores Jr. was another massive winner in the simulation. He caught 16 touchdowns for 1,125 yards on 46 receptions. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala was behind him with just four touchdowns and 876 receiving yards on 62 receptions.
Jalen Woods stood out defensively, finishing the season with 96 tackles (83 solo - 13 assisted), four tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Isaiah Chisom had 73 total tackles (60 solo), six TFLs and 2.0 sacks. Keanu Williams ended with 13 TFLs and 5.0 sacks and Kechaun Bennett had nine TFLs and 6.5 sacks.
Andre Jordan Jr. had three interceptions on the season, followed by Cole Martin with two and Jamier Johnson, Bryon Threats and Robert Stafford each with one. Jordan had UCLA's only defensive touchdown of the season.
Mateen Bhaghani had another solid season, finishing 15-for-18 (83%) on field goals and perfect 48-for-48 on extra points. Will Karoll punted for 2,322 yards on 51 punts, good for a 45.5 average.
Season Awards
No Bruins were selected or nominated as finalists for any national awards or All-American teams.
However, freshman linebacker Lucien Holland was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
Despite finishing the season on a low note, on the surface, this was a good second season for DeShaun Foster. The Bruins finished with a 7-6 (4-5) record and 10th in the Big Ten after being projected to be much worse before the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another fun series like this one!
Weigh in on this this season simulation when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.