UCLA Secures Commitment From 4-Star Running Back

UCLA landed an absolute game-changer in what has already been a historic recruiting class.

On May 2, UCLA landed Jayshon Gibson, a four-star running back from North Richland Hills, Texas. Gibson ranks 399th nationally and 31st at his position. This is a big-time recruit, as UCLA’s offensive identity is clearly molding toward the run game.

Who is Jayshon Gibson?

4⭐️ RB Jayshon Gibson from Richland, TX has committed to UCLA pic.twitter.com/7tg1RfjVeu — Barstool UCLA (@StoolWestwood) May 2, 2026

Gibson was absolutely dominant in high school. In his junior season, he rushed for 2,263 yards and 41 touchdowns while averaging 9.7 yards per attempt. His receiving ability also stands out, as he caught 19 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns. Versatility is something that makes prospects great. And Gibson certainly possesses it.

His development has been just as impressive as his production. In his sophomore season in 2024, he rushed for 501 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 7.4 yards per carry. That year-to-year jump is massive, and for UCLA to land a player like Gibson means a lot.

El Dorado’s Adrian Olivas attempts to take down Richland’s Jayson Gibson in a 5A D1 playoff game, Nov. 21, 2025, at the Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. | Olivia Raymond/For El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouts say he has the potential to be a multi-year starter at a high-level program. His explosive running ability made him a target for many teams, and the fact that UCLA was able to come out of nowhere and land a player of this caliber is huge for the culture being built.

Additional Notes

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When evaluating any UCLA commit, it’s important to look at the programs they beat out. Some notable teams include Michigan, Iowa, USC, Wisconsin, and Texas Tech. The fact that UCLA is not only competing with these programs but beating them out says a lot.

Right now, UCLA’s running back room is getting fairly old. Wayne Knight , Jaivian Thomas, and Anthony Woods are all seniors who will be departing after next season. Considering how successful Knight was at James Madison under Bob Chesney, it can be inferred that UCLA will rely heavily on the run game.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If the Bruins continue to land top offensive line talent like they have this offseason, their identity will be set. This essentially means UCLA could produce a 1,000-yard rusher for years to come. Everything is lining up for Gibson to be a cornerstone of the program.

The bottom line is that this is another massive addition that Chesney has secured. With Gibson now on board, UCLA ranks fourth in the country in overall recruiting talent for the 2027 cycle. It doesn’t get much better than this as the Bruins continue to build.