UCLA Softball Lands First Player Through the Portal

UCLA softball is almost two weeks into its offseason, and has already gone to work in the transfer portal.

UCLA would have a good run in the postseason. After avoiding a scare in the regionals against Cal Baptist, the Bruins would dominate South Carolina to advance to the Super Regionals, where they would have a dominant series against UCF to advance to the College World Series.

Coach Kelly Inouye-Perez of UCLA interviews during the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) media day at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the College World Series, the Bruins would fall to No. 1 seed Alabama, blowing a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning. Then, after a dominant performance against Arkansas, resulting in an 11-0 game and ending in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule, they would fall to Texas Tech in extra innings.

Now in the offseason, head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez has already landed her first transfer commitment in Arizona State pitcher Meika Lauppe.

May 31, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez looks on in the first inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Meika Lauppe at ASU

Throughout her career at Arizona State, Lauppe improved each season. In her freshman year, she posted a 2-1 record with a 4.72 ERA, 18 strikeouts, and 23 walks.

Former Arizona State P Meika Lauppe is transferring to UCLA.



A California native, Lauppe's career numbers include 25 wins, a 3.64 ERA, and 160 strikeouts in 273 innings of work. pic.twitter.com/lwKwoCVEmi — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 9, 2026

In her junior season at ASU, Lauppe played a pivotal role in the Sun Devils' run to the Super Regionals this season, finishing the year with a 14-4 record in 41 appearances. Lauppe would start 20 games out of 41 appearances with a 3.59 ERA with 65 strikeouts and 33 walks. Lauppe was one of two pitchers who threw over 100 innings, finishing second for the Sun Devils with 121.

Lauppe at UCLA

Arizona State's Meika Lauppe pitches against Texas Tech during a Big 12 Conference softball game, Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Rocky Johnson Field. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Inouye-Perez relied on one single pitcher throughout the year in Taylor Tinsley, as Tinsley finished her senior season with 33 starts in 48 appearances. Taylor would have a team-best 3.16 ERA with 193 strikeouts and 94 walks.

With Tinsley graduating, Inouye-Perez needed to go into the portal and find a pitcher with experience in big moments.

UCLA head softball coach Kelly Inouye-Perez speaks to the media during media day for the Women's College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May, 29, 2024. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

However, the Bruins' pitching rotation might change next year, as they might rely more on a starting rotation than last season. This upcoming year, the Bruins will have many more pitchers in the rotation, but while talented, they are underclassmen: Aleena Garcia, Bri Alejandre, Jolyna Lamar, and Rylee Slimp.

Lauppe is a pitcher entering her senior season, and with her returning home to California, she will be considered the ace pitcher for the Bruins next year. With her as the ace, and players such as Garcia, Alejandre, Lamar, and Slimp all behind her in the rotation, the Bruins could potentially have a top 10 pitching rotation in college softball next year.