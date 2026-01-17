UCLA Star Expected to Miss Ohio State Game

UCLA entered its basketball game against Penn State on Wednesday, fighting a severe case of the injury bug. Head coach Mick Cronin has made it well-known that his team is banged up and even struggles to conduct practice at times due to health issues.



The Bruins have seen some young players step up during the recent stretch, but getting back some of their best players, who they expected to be crucial contributors, would help tremendously. Unfortunately, it seems that one of the most important injured players will continue to be out as UCLA takes on Ohio State this weekend.



"I'd put him as doubtful," Cronin told the media after Wednesday's game. "We came out and shot for about 30 minutes today. ... He looked pretty good, but I don't know [because] it's a hamstring."



UCLA's Ailing Star

The player Cronin was referring to was senior guard Skyy Clark, one of UCLA's veterans, currently going through his fourth college basketball season and second with the program. He's appeared in 14 games this season, averaging 13.5 points per game (second on the team) and shooting 48.6% from three-point range. With those skills, he provides a go-to scoring punch but doesn't have to carry the load entirely by himself.



Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Clark suffered the injury in a game against Iowa earlier this month, and the Ohio State game would be the fourth straight he has missed. The Bruins are 2-1 without him, but were tested on their East Coast road trip. Plus, they really struggled shooting from distance in his absence. During the Wisconsin and Maryland games (the first two without Clark), UCLA was a combined six-of-34 from three-point range, and only one of those makes came against Wisconsin.



The Bruins shot the ball better against Penn State, thanks in large part to emerging guard Trent Perry. Perry has stepped up in Clark's absence, blossoming into a legitimate Big Ten scoring threat and rising leader in the backcourt with three games in a row with at least 15 points. That included a 30-point game on Wednesday, making Perry the third UCLA player to do so this season, along with Clark and leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau.



Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

That's exactly how Cronin plans to deal with the injuries his team has been dealt: the proverbial "next man up" mentality, with depth scoring becoming a significant factor.



"It's going to be different guys every night," he added. "That's conference play."



Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Peter Bandelj (9) as he shoots a 3-point basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It's tough for anyone to say exactly when Skyy Clark will be back. The injury does not sound like it's a severe one, but hamstring injuries have a way of lingering or creeping up and re-aggravating themselves at the worst times if not managed properly.



But if Perry and the others can continue to step up with or without Clark, UCLA becomes a stronger team with a better chance to make the NCAA Tournament field.