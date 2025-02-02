UCLA Coaches Lace Up for a Cause
Beyond its dominant 78-52 win over No. 16 Oregon, the UCLA men’s basketball team played for a cause bigger than the game on Thursday night. As part of #SuitsAndSneakers week, the Bruins’ coaching staff took the court in a meaningful fashion, donning Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Royal” sneakers in support of the fight against cancer.
The team highlighted their participation with posts to social media, sharing photos of the staff in their sneakers and suits with the caption:
“Playing for something bigger than us.
Our coaching staff is wearing the Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Royal” tonight for #SuitsAndSneakers week to support those who are battling cancer.
@CoachesvsCancer | #GoBruins”
The initiative, part of the Coaches vs. Cancer campaign, is a nationwide effort where college basketball coaches wear sneakers with their suits to raise awareness and funds for cancer research. #SuitsAndSneakers week also raises awareness about the importance of early detection.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin and his staff, it was more than just a gesture — it was a way to use their platform to make an impact.
With Pauley Pavilion packed and the Bruins firing on all cylinders, the message of unity and support resonated beyond the final score. The sight of the coaching staff standing on the sidelines in stylish blue-and-black Jordan 1s was a reminder that sports can be a powerful vehicle for advocacy.
The Bruins’ participation in #SuitsAndSneakers week underscores their commitment to community efforts beyond basketball. The Coaches vs. Cancer program, a collaboration between the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the American Cancer Society, has raised millions in the fight against cancer, and UCLA is proud to contribute to the cause.
With their five-game winning streak intact and a top-10 showdown against No. 7 Michigan State next on the schedule, the Bruins are hitting their stride at the right time. Yet, amid the excitement of a potential tournament push, Thursday night was about something much larger than basketball.
For one night, UCLA’s coaching staff made a bold statement — not just in their game plan, but in their footwear, using their platform to support a battle far greater than anything that happens on the hardwood.
