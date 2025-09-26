Bruins Target Khalil Terry Shares Honest DeShaun Foster Statement
The UCLA Bruins have been looking to land multiple different prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, including the UCLA Bruins' top safety target from the state of Texas, Khalil Terry. Terry is one of the better players, in my opinion, and he recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail everything based around the UCLA Bruins recruitment that he has going on at this time, following his commitment from the Michigan State Spartans.
Here is what he had to say.
- "UCLA is solid. I’m not fired up about them letting Coach Foster go, but things are still going good with my recruitment. My relationship with Coach Meat is really good. Like I’ve said, he’s been with me the whole way," said the talented prospect who was previously committed to the Michigan State Spartans when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The talented prospect would then go into a conversation about which coach he speaks to the most out of all of the coaches on the coaching staff, as there are multiple different coaches, but one is the main coach to know.
- "Like I said, Coach Meat stays in touch with me and my family, along with Marshawn. They’re just telling me to be patient and see how things shake out. The other thing they point out is the opportunity to play early at UCLA."
The talented prospect within go into conversation about when he could be visiting.
- "I’ll be back on campus and at the Rose Bowl at some point this season. My dad and I will work with Coach Meat to establish a good time to sit down and catch up."
The talented prospect then went into detail about how he is set to narrow down his schools soon.
- "I feel good about all of the schools that are recruiting me. I’m getting to a point where I’m going to really start narrowing it down, though."
He then left off with what he wants to see more of from UCLA in his recruitment.
- "Truthfully, Coach Meat being at UCLA would help a whole lot. I just want to see who they’re going to bring in and how I fit in their scheme and whatnot. The academics and location are never going to change."
