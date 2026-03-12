Three Scarlet Knights Seeking Revenge Against UCLA

While UCLA was able to handle the Scarlet Knights decisively back in February, both teams have changed significantly.

On Feb. 3, UCLA defeated Rutgers 98–66 following several strong performances from the Bruins. However, a few Scarlet Knights have improved significantly since that matchup. Here are three Rutgers players who could end UCLA’s Big Ten Tournament run very early.

Tariq Francis | G

Tariq Francis has been on an absolute tear since the UCLA matchup a few weeks ago. He has been Rutgers’ leading scorer in seven of the last nine games, with his best performance coming against Michigan State, where he scored 25 points.

In the second round of the tournament, Francis scored 29 points against Minnesota. That performance ultimately pushed Rutgers into the third round with plenty of momentum heading into its matchup with UCLA. If the Bruins cannot slow down Rutgers’ leading scorer, they could find themselves in serious trouble.

Emmanuel Ogbole | C

Emmanuel Ogbole is another player UCLA cannot afford to overlook. This season, he is averaging a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game while playing center. The Bruins do not have a dominant presence in the paint, which could allow Ogbole to control the glass if he finds his rhythm.

However, there are two sides to Ogbole’s game, and one weakness is his scoring. He is averaging just 4.5 points per game this season. If UCLA can limit his offensive opportunities and focus on winning the rebounding battle, the Bruins should have a better chance of controlling the pace of the game.

Kaden Powers | G

Freshman Caden Powers also gave UCLA trouble in the first matchup. He scored 18 points in that game, with 16 coming in the first half. His ability to explode offensively could be a difference-maker if UCLA is not careful. UCLA simply cannot afford to let him get hot.

With Francis playing some of his best basketball of the season, Powers could provide the perfect complementary scoring threat. If both players get hot, UCLA could be forced to deal with two dangerous offensive options capable of shortening its tournament run.

Overall, UCLA should still be able to win this game by a comfortable margin. However, that does not mean the Bruins can take their foot off the gas. The three players mentioned above have proven to be the heart of a Rutgers team that is heating up at the right time.