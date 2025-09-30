UCLA’s Skipper Shares ‘Most Disappointing’ Takeaway From Loss
Saturday's 17-14 loss to Northwestern was one of the toughest watches for the UCLA Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten) so far this season.
Interim head coach Tim Skipper would say the same a few days removed upon watching the game film. During Monday's media availability, Skipper reflected on the most glaring issue from the loss, detailing something the Bruins have been struggling with all season.
"It was pretty much how I saw it. We started slow. That was the most disappointing this," Skipper said. "We were just a step late on a lot of things. Didn't use our three weapons: our eyes, our hands and our feet. You have to do that every single play. And as the game went on, you saw us getting a lot more comfortable."
The Bruins started the game down 17-0 before Mateen Bhaghani hit a field goal to go into halftime. To UCLA's credit, it was a much different team in the second half -- the defense shut out the Wildcats and the offense finally got some points on the board. But, again, it was too little too late.
"Defense, second half shutout. Offense, we were finally able to get some points on the board," Skipper added. "Just fell short, and I think a lot of it had to do with the way we started the game out. Some critical things throughout the game that happened.
"Penalties; we had six penalties for 60 yards, they had two penalties for 20. So, it's a 40-yard difference."
It's not going to get much easier than Northwestern looking ahead to the season. Starting Saturday, when the Bruins host No. 7 Penn State in the Rose Bowl, one of the toughest remaining schedules in all of college football stands in front of Skipper and his crew.
UCLA Strength of Schedule Skyrockets in CFB Ranks
Going into their Week 5 matchup against the Wildcats, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule ranked 11th in all of college football, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). Northwestern came into the season as one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.
This explains why, with Northwestern off the schedule and the Bruins dropping the game, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule only got stronger. In ESPN's updated FPI, the Bruins' remaining schedule ranks No. 8 in college football.
The Bruins have to look forward to one of the toughest remaining Big Ten schedules in the conference, second only to Wisconsin, which is ranked third.
UCLA has three opponents in AP's latest Top 25, starting with No. 7 Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.