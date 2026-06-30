UCLA's Top Basketball Players at Each Position Since 2010

UCLA is one of the nation's top basketball programs historically, and as such, the Bruins have had plenty of talented players come through the program over the many decades of success.

Sure, some eras of Bruins basketball have been more successful than others, but each has produced its share of great players, whether they found success in the NBA or just during their college careers.

January 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins former player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a halftime ceremony honoring him before the UCLA Bruins against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 2010s and the early parts of the 2020s have been no different from a talent aspect, so let's take a look at the best UCLA players at each position during that time.

Point Guard: Lonzo Ball

A few players could make a case to be included here, but Ball's impact on the program and the fact that he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft give him an advantage. Yes, his father was a lot to deal with off the court, but the point guard was lethal on it.

Mar 24, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Lonzo Ball (2) drives to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) in the first half during the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images | Justin Ford-Imagn Images

Ball spent just one season at UCLA, averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 assists, and five rebounds per game while sweeping All-American Awards across the country. He also set the program's single-season assists record and was among the top-10 single-season leaders in three-point field goals and three-point attempts.

While it never translated into NBA stardom, he set a high bar for future UCLA freshmen by being drafted No. 2 overall by the hometown LA Lakers.

Shooting Guard: Bryce Alford

March 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Bryce Alford (20) shoots against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Alford is one of the players who could've made a case for the point guard spot, but we'll include him here since he also played shooting guard at times. The 6-foot-3 son of former Bruins head coach Steve Alford was one of the best three-point shooters college basketball has ever seen.

He was a three-year starter after playing a lesser role in 37 games as a freshman. He played over 30 minutes per game each of the following three seasons, averaging over 15 points. He even shot 43% from three-point range as a senior and is UCLA's leader in career three-point makes.

Mar 24, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Bryce Alford (20) drive around Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaac Humphries (15) in the first half during the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images | Justin Ford-Imagn Images

Only Jason Kapono shot a higher percentage from long range for the Bruins during his career.

Small Forward: Kyle Anderson

A few others, like Shabazz Muhammad and Jaime Jaquez, were considered here, but Anderson gets the nod because he had more of an effect in other phases of the game than just the scoring impact of the other two. Anderson only played two years at UCLA, but he immediately thrust himself into the lineup, starting 70 of his 71 collegiate games.

Mar 23, 2014; San Diego, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard/forward Kyle Anderson (5) dunks against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in the second half of a men's college basketball game during the third round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

He averaged 12.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and five assists per game for his career, which is much more than was asked of him at his position. He was an AP and Sporting News All-American as a sophomore, averaging almost 15 points and shooting 48.3% from three-point range to become a first-round NBA Draft pick.

Power Forward: TJ Leaf

There were better athletes and guys who played the power forward position in a different manner than Leaf, but he put up the best numbers over the last decade and a half or so. He was another one-and-done player for the Bruins during the 2016-17 season with 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Mar 24, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; UCLA Bruins forward TJ Leaf (22) drives against Kentucky Wildcats forward Edrice Adebayo (3) in the first half during the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images | Justin Ford-Imagn Images

That made him the leading scorer on a team that included Alford, Ball, Aaron Holiday, and other well-known Bruins. He went on to spend four years in the NBA after being drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the first round in 2017.

Center: Thomas Welsh

There weren't many great options for the center spot, and Welsh's track record made him the clear choice over the other candidates. Unlike most of the others on this list, he stayed with the Bruins for four seasons and developed over the course of a full college career.

December 16, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Thomas Welsh (40) controls the ball against Cincinnati Bearcats forward Gary Clark (11) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Welsh took over the starting center role as a sophomore, averaging 11.2 points and 8.5 rebounds to set the tone for the rest of his college career. The numbers only improved, and when all was said and done, he finished his senior season by averaging a double-double with 12.6 points and 10.8 rebounds, leading the Denver Nuggets to take a shot on him in the second round of the NBA Draft.