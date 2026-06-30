UCLA's Top Basketball Players at Each Position Since 2010
In this story:
UCLA is one of the nation's top basketball programs historically, and as such, the Bruins have had plenty of talented players come through the program over the many decades of success.
Sure, some eras of Bruins basketball have been more successful than others, but each has produced its share of great players, whether they found success in the NBA or just during their college careers.
The 2010s and the early parts of the 2020s have been no different from a talent aspect, so let's take a look at the best UCLA players at each position during that time.
Point Guard: Lonzo Ball
A few players could make a case to be included here, but Ball's impact on the program and the fact that he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft give him an advantage. Yes, his father was a lot to deal with off the court, but the point guard was lethal on it.
Ball spent just one season at UCLA, averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 assists, and five rebounds per game while sweeping All-American Awards across the country. He also set the program's single-season assists record and was among the top-10 single-season leaders in three-point field goals and three-point attempts.
While it never translated into NBA stardom, he set a high bar for future UCLA freshmen by being drafted No. 2 overall by the hometown LA Lakers.
Shooting Guard: Bryce Alford
Alford is one of the players who could've made a case for the point guard spot, but we'll include him here since he also played shooting guard at times. The 6-foot-3 son of former Bruins head coach Steve Alford was one of the best three-point shooters college basketball has ever seen.
He was a three-year starter after playing a lesser role in 37 games as a freshman. He played over 30 minutes per game each of the following three seasons, averaging over 15 points. He even shot 43% from three-point range as a senior and is UCLA's leader in career three-point makes.
Only Jason Kapono shot a higher percentage from long range for the Bruins during his career.
Small Forward: Kyle Anderson
A few others, like Shabazz Muhammad and Jaime Jaquez, were considered here, but Anderson gets the nod because he had more of an effect in other phases of the game than just the scoring impact of the other two. Anderson only played two years at UCLA, but he immediately thrust himself into the lineup, starting 70 of his 71 collegiate games.
He averaged 12.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and five assists per game for his career, which is much more than was asked of him at his position. He was an AP and Sporting News All-American as a sophomore, averaging almost 15 points and shooting 48.3% from three-point range to become a first-round NBA Draft pick.
Power Forward: TJ Leaf
There were better athletes and guys who played the power forward position in a different manner than Leaf, but he put up the best numbers over the last decade and a half or so. He was another one-and-done player for the Bruins during the 2016-17 season with 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds.
That made him the leading scorer on a team that included Alford, Ball, Aaron Holiday, and other well-known Bruins. He went on to spend four years in the NBA after being drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the first round in 2017.
Center: Thomas Welsh
There weren't many great options for the center spot, and Welsh's track record made him the clear choice over the other candidates. Unlike most of the others on this list, he stayed with the Bruins for four seasons and developed over the course of a full college career.
Welsh took over the starting center role as a sophomore, averaging 11.2 points and 8.5 rebounds to set the tone for the rest of his college career. The numbers only improved, and when all was said and done, he finished his senior season by averaging a double-double with 12.6 points and 10.8 rebounds, leading the Denver Nuggets to take a shot on him in the second round of the NBA Draft.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.