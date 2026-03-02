UCLA Insider Podcast: Why Fans Should Be Worried

Following the Bruins’ loss to Minnesota, it is fair for fans to feel concerned.

In today’s episode, we break down the key weaknesses that have caused UCLA to stumble this season — and why these issues could become disastrous come tournament time. With just two games remaining, the Bruins need to address these problems immediately.

Watch Today's Episode Below

For starters, UCLA has been one of the most top-heavy teams in recent memory. Outside of the starting five, there are very few reliable options off the bench. While some teams can survive that, UCLA has struggled because it lacks consistent contributors beyond its core lineup.

When the starters are not playing well — which has happened more frequently in recent games — UCLA has no answer for opposing runs. This often forces starters to take difficult shots under pressure. Combined with heavy minutes, fatigue becomes a real factor late in games.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) tries to pass the ball off defend by UCLA Bruins guards Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and Eric Freeny (8) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Jamar Brown and Eric Freeny are two players who, in theory, should be able to step in and provide support. However, they have been inconsistent, which has limited Mick Cronin’s flexibility and forced difficult coaching decisions. That is not a sustainable formula heading into March.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) scores past Southern California Trojans forwards Jacob Cofie (6) and Ezra Ausar (2) during the second half tat Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

This ties directly into UCLA’s second major issue: its reliance on Donovan Dent . When Dent is not scoring at a high level, the entire offense tends to stall. While other players can contribute, Dent’s ability to score forces defenses to adjust in ways that open opportunities for everyone else.

We saw this clearly in wins over Illinois and USC, where Dent took over offensively. In those games, opposing defenses struggled to contain him, which allowed UCLA’s offense to flow more freely.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) hangs in the air and scores the winning basket over Illinois center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) in overtime at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

However, when teams successfully limit Dent, UCLA often struggles. Against Minnesota, Dent finished with just three points, despite recording 15 assists. While his playmaking was impressive, Minnesota was not concerned about his scoring, which allowed the defense to focus on shutting down other options .

That lack of scoring threat made it easier for Minnesota to control the game and limit UCLA’s overall offensive effectiveness. Dent must find consistency as a scorer soon or the Bruins could make a very early exit.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

There are several other issues that have affected UCLA this season, but these two stand out the most. Based on the eye test alone, they could ultimately determine how far the Bruins go in March. If those problems are not addressed soon, UCLA’s tournament run could be short-lived.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .