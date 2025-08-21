When Will Bruins Commit Xavier Stinson Make Final HS Debut?
The UCLA Bruins have done their thing in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed many top level guys in the class. They have landed a total of 23 commits, and they have hopes of bringing more prospects to the program.
The Bruins have done a great job. When you look at the guys that they have brought in, it screams potential. The Bruins have landed many of their top players in the class who were top targets for them prior to their commitment. They have done an excellent job at many different positions, which they have done better at certain position compared to the others. One of the better recruiting jobs they have been able to go through and land is the wide receiver position, which is a position they have landed prospects at consistently. They have landed many different guys, including Xavier Stinson. Stinson is one of the players that they have landed in the 2026 class at the WR position.
Stinson is one of the most popular names in the class, and is one of many players that they have landed from the state of Florida. This is because of the fact that they have been targeting the state extremely heavily. The Bruins have been looking to land the best of the best, and indeed they did.
When Will Bruins Commit Xavier Stinson Make Final HS Debut?
Stinson and his high school are set to begin play on Friday, as Vero Beach is at home in a non-district game against Eau Gallie High School.
Prior to the season the UCLA Bruins commit detailed his preparation and more.
"The preparation is to lock in and show that we want it because we’re pretty much underdogs in every national we have," the talented prospect stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his preparation level for his final high school football season.
He then discussed his goals for this season.
"My personal goal is to get 1 percent better each day to prepare myself for the next level and what’s to come."
More specifically, he would move to the team goals.
"The team goals are to be better than we were last season and to train harder than our opponents."
Finally, he left off with what would make this season a success.
"I want to improve on being a better team leader and showing my team why they’re able to rely on me."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.