BREAKING: UCLA Lands 3-Star 2027 WR Commitment
The UCLA Bruins have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting class as they have landed many guys in the class and have been able to shift their focus to a different class simply because they've landed majority of the target that remain. There aren't many guys that they continue to target although there is some players like a quarterback who is currently committed to another school however they have really started to focus on the 2027 recruiting class more as this is the class that will be taken priority, not only for the Bruins, but for a large majority of college programs across the nation.
The Bruins entering the week had two commitments in the 2027 class. That is no longer as they have gained yet another commitment in the 2027 class at another skill position, which is quite key to their success that they hope to have in the future. The Bruins continue to be one of the better players in a lot of different recruitments, but they finally closed the deal on one target that has spoke very highly about the UCLA Bruins in the past.
Trysten Shaw Announces UCLA Bruins Football Commitment
The commitment that they picked up, comes all the way from Mesquite High School in the state of Texas. The state of Texas is a state that many schools decide to recruit heavily out of this includes the UCLA Bruins, although a large majority of their recruiting targets come from inside the state of California due to the location that they have also being inside the state of California. What could argue that the state of Texas produces the best high school athletes and that would be a fair argument for many who can make the case of the amount of talent that they produce every single season this includes their commitment of Trysten Shaw, who is the most recent player to commit to the UCLA Bruins in the 2027 recruiting class as he is set to become the second wide receiver, commit in the class and arguably the best wide receiver commit in the class. Shall hit the ground, running very hard and has committed to the Bruins over many different schools that were recruiting him as he holds a lengthy offer list. Just a name a few schools that have offered him at this time. Include the Baylor Bears, Kentucky Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Shaw is the son of Terrance Shaw, who is a former NFL star who was drafted in the second round of the NFL draft and had a lengthy NFL career that was worthwhile. Reporters and analysts have stated that they believe Tristen has the potential to be just as good as his father, if not better in the successful category of being in the NFL one day.
