Ugly Theme Reoccurring for UCLA This Offseason

As has been the theme for the UCLA Bruins all offseason, they missed out on yet another transfer portal target, this time in the form of Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou.

Yessoufou — a 6-foot-5 standout guard — entered his name in the NBA Draft while also considering a return to college for next season. He averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game for Baylor last season before entering his name into the NBA Draft.

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) shoots a free throw during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Yessoufou To Stay in NBA Draft

However, after taking some time to consider a return to college, Yessoufou has opted to remain in the draft and will not be returning to college. UCLA was in on Yessoufou’s services throughout the transfer portal period, but will miss out once again on a premier talent.

Yessoufou is now one of the top guards in the 2026 NBA Draft class. His ability to impact the game on both sides of the floor at such a young age has made him one of the more intriguing prospects in general ahead of this summer’s draft. Currently, he is projected to be a late-first-round or early-second-round pick.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Losing out on Yessoufou stings for multiple reasons for UCLA. Not only are they missing out on a dynamic two-way player who would’ve made an immediate impact for the Bruins, but it’s also a sign of the times for them this offseason. In addition to Yessoufou, they’ve fumbled opportunities to land other premier talent such as Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell — who landed at Duke — and NC State transfer Matt Able, who chose UNC over UCLA.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

UCLA’s Losses

UCLA is losing a bunch of production this offseason, making their portal struggles that much more painful. Dent is out of eligibility, as is leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau. Also, two-way star Skyy Clark entered the transfer portal as he tries to gain an additional season of eligibility. These losses are monumental for the Bruins, as they are essentially losing their three best players from last season, and haven’t had much to show for it in the transfer portal.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

They have been able to snag some decent talent through the portal, however. They’ve landed Jaylen Petty from Texas Tech, Filip Jovic from Auburn, Sergej Macura from Mississippi State, and Azavier Robinson from Butler. While these pickups are solid, after a strange season last year full of ups and downs both on and off the court, the Bruins are going to need a little bit more if they are to take a step in the right direction next season.