Ugly Theme Reoccurring for UCLA This Offseason
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As has been the theme for the UCLA Bruins all offseason, they missed out on yet another transfer portal target, this time in the form of Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou.
Yessoufou — a 6-foot-5 standout guard — entered his name in the NBA Draft while also considering a return to college for next season. He averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game for Baylor last season before entering his name into the NBA Draft.
Yessoufou To Stay in NBA Draft
However, after taking some time to consider a return to college, Yessoufou has opted to remain in the draft and will not be returning to college. UCLA was in on Yessoufou’s services throughout the transfer portal period, but will miss out once again on a premier talent.
Yessoufou is now one of the top guards in the 2026 NBA Draft class. His ability to impact the game on both sides of the floor at such a young age has made him one of the more intriguing prospects in general ahead of this summer’s draft. Currently, he is projected to be a late-first-round or early-second-round pick.
Losing out on Yessoufou stings for multiple reasons for UCLA. Not only are they missing out on a dynamic two-way player who would’ve made an immediate impact for the Bruins, but it’s also a sign of the times for them this offseason. In addition to Yessoufou, they’ve fumbled opportunities to land other premier talent such as Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell — who landed at Duke — and NC State transfer Matt Able, who chose UNC over UCLA.
UCLA’s Losses
UCLA is losing a bunch of production this offseason, making their portal struggles that much more painful. Dent is out of eligibility, as is leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau. Also, two-way star Skyy Clark entered the transfer portal as he tries to gain an additional season of eligibility. These losses are monumental for the Bruins, as they are essentially losing their three best players from last season, and haven’t had much to show for it in the transfer portal.
They have been able to snag some decent talent through the portal, however. They’ve landed Jaylen Petty from Texas Tech, Filip Jovic from Auburn, Sergej Macura from Mississippi State, and Azavier Robinson from Butler. While these pickups are solid, after a strange season last year full of ups and downs both on and off the court, the Bruins are going to need a little bit more if they are to take a step in the right direction next season.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.