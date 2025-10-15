Unfiltered UCLA Take Points to Absurdity of Midseason Turnaround
The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are enduring one of the biggest program turnarounds of the college football season behind interim head coach Tim Skipper and offensive play-caller Jerry Neuheisel.
The turnaround is so surprising and drastic that it garnered a revealing take on how absurdly bad a job UCLA's prior coaching staff did with what the Bruins have.
On3's Ari Wasserman laid out some unfiltered takes from Week 7 of college football, and here's what he said about UCLA:
- "A week removed from UCLA‘s shocking win over Penn State, the Bruins came out on top for the second week in a row, beating Michigan State, 38-13. Fun fact: UCLA controls its own destiny for the CFP. All jokes aside, though, not enough can be said about the work offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel has done with these Bruins.
- "It’s downright absurd how a coaching change could lead to a completely different team in such a short amount of time. Bruins head coach Tim Skipper has done a remarkable job as the interim head coach."
A lot of misplaced credit was being thrown around following UCLA's second consecutive win. But Skipper addressed it and revealed that he simply isn't focused on that.
Skipper Addresses Misplaced Credit in UCLA’s Turnaround
Tim Skipper may not be getting all the credit across social media, but his turnaround of the UCLA Bruins has been one of the biggest revelations of the college football season.
Whether Nico Iamaleava is receiving the praise for his steady improvement every week, or if the Bruins' prodigal son is being propped up for completely flipping the offense, all Skipper cares about is what's in front of him.
"I guess it's good that I don't get on social media and all that stuff right now, because I don't feel that way," Skipper said Monday on some feeling he isn't given enough credit. "I don't really know what's going on in the outside world, I'm in this building so much.
"But I love what I'm doing. I'm just working, man. And I just try to put us in the best positions to be successful on Saturday. That's all I can control. I just control the controllables. I don't know what the narrative is and all that stuff. I'm just doing what I do, man."
