What Good Week Nine Would Look Like For Bruins Football
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The Bruins were unable to make a bowl game last year, and they need to flip the script this year to improve their public image and internal contentment so the team does not fall apart in the years to come.
They will be looking to actually win one of their first three games, win more than just two out of their fourth through sixth games, squeak past their week seven opponent, and hold their own against their week eight adversary.
In fact, their week eight was so bad that the next few games would likely be blowouts as well, but they surprisingly had a close game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and they had some great things to pursue mimicking this year.
What the Bruins Want To Do Again on Offense in Week Nine: Clean Play and Rico Flores Jr.
- The biggest issue in the Bruins' previous two games had been turnovers, and they cleaned that up with both quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the team as a whole, with fewer fumbles and better ball security.
- Sure, there were some messy moments, but UCLA was able to move forward and not let any one mistake get in their way of focusing on a victory above anything else.
- Bob Chesney will have the task of making sure his team doesn't get stuck on one bad moment or one bad game, because being able to bounce back, as the Bruins did against the Cornhuskers, could save the season.
- To do so, they will need consistent help from players like Rico Flores Jr., who had six receptions for 52 yards in his time on the field, providing a great boost to Iamaleava in dire situations on the field.
What the Bruins Want To Do Again on Defense in Week Nine: Tenacity
- The Bruins did not have anyone stand out on defense except for Key Lawrence, who is not returning this year, but they had something greater on their side: grit and tenacity.
- Even though nobody had an immensely impactful individual game, every Bruin stepped up to help his teammate make a tackle, which made the game a close seven-point matchin the end.
- This year, both in week nine and the season as a whole, the Bruins will need to come together as a unit when the individual is struggling, so that games like last year's game nine can still have a real shot at victory.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.