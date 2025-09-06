UCLA Bruins vs UNLV Rebels Game Preview
Saturday is now one of UCLA's most important games of the season.
Following their brutal loss to Utah to open the season, the Bruins absolutely need a win against a 2-0 UNLV Rebels team spearheaded by Dan Mullen. A loss could prove futile to the trajectory of the rest of their season.
With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's Week 2 clash against Mullen and the Rebels.
The Scouting Report: UNLV
We'll start with this: UNLV is nowhere near the level of team Utah is. So, there's that. But the Rebels are still nothing to look over. Despite starting the season 2-0 with wins over FCS Idaho State and Sam Houston, many national pundits agree that Mullen is building something special in Las Vegas.
UCLA's defense is going to be tested yet again. Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea isn't nearly as mobile and athletic as Utah's Devin Dampier, but that doesn't mean he can't use his legs. He is a rising dual-threat signal-caller in the Mountain West and will keep all levels of the Bruins' defense on its toes.
Colandrea is surrounded by some great offensive playmakers, most notably running back Jai'Den 'Jet' Thomas and wide receiver Jaden Bradley. Thomas has 212 rushing yards for four touchdowns through two games and Bradley added 256 yards and a score through the air.
Again, all levels of UCLA's defense will be tested.
On the other side of the ball, this might be a perfect game for Nico Iamaleava to win back the hearts of the many Bruins fans he lost after his troubling debut. UNLV's defense often leaves much to be desired.
Not to mention, UNLV defensive back Aamaris Brown chirped at Iamaleava in a press conference earlier in the week.
Foster was asked about the shots taken at his quarterback during Wednesday's media availability, and, naturally, decided to take the high road.
"That's how their program operates," Foster said. "That's not how we operate. We're going to go out there and play ball and go from there."
UCLA's Impact Players, Offense & Defense
Nico Iamaleava, QB
You've heard it all week about UCLA's signal-caller. He had a bad Bruins debut, which makes him the most important player on Saturday.
You expect a quarterback of his talent to step up after a brutal outing.
“Everything we want is still ahead of us," Iamaleava said following the Utah loss. "It’s week one and our mindset is shifted to our opponent in week two. We have to go out there and dominate, execute at a high level like our coaches are putting us in a position to do.”
UCLA's Edges
We're going with an entire position for No. 1.
Before Dampier and Utah's playmakers terrorized UCLA tacklers, the dynamic mobile quarterback escaped rare pressure with ease because of the Bruins' inability to contain the edges.
Colandrea isn't nearly as mobile as Dampier, but that's not to say he isn't mobile. Colandrea already has 116 yards on the ground on 19 carries. If he needs to get yards with his feet, he will, whether it be on a designed QB run or escaping pressure.
The edges need to be contained.
My Prediction
I think this is UCLA's most important game of the season. Not just because it's coming off a loss, but because it kickstarts a crucial three-game stretch where the Bruins can enter their Week 6 matchup against Penn State with a 3-1 record.
UCLA needs to rack up as many wins as it can before its Rose Bowl clash with the Nittany Lions. Because, after that, games where the Bruins are favored will come few and far between.
I predict the Bruins will come out of this matchup on top, 35-27.
