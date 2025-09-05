Foster Fires Back at UNLV DB's Shot Towards Iamaleava
Following UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava's subpar Bruins debut against Utah on Saturday, UNLV defensive back Aamaris Brown decided to add insult to injury ahead of their Week 2 clash in Las Vegas.
“Honestly, nothing really sticks out to me about him [on tape],” Brown said Monday. “You know in the past there’s been talk about ‘five-star this, five-star that.’ I have been around plenty of five-star and four-star [players], it don’t scare me. I have played competition higher than them, including Alabama and all that. … Going against a guy like Nico, there’s no surprise, no excitement or nothing like that.”
Bruins second-year head coach DeShaun Foster was asked about the shots taken at Nico during Wednesday's media availability, and, naturally, decided to take the high road.
"That's how their program operates," Foster said. "That's not how we operate. We're going to go out there and play ball and go from there."
Iamaleava's Rough Night
Iamaleava finished the 43-10 loss to Utah, completing just 11 of his 22 pass attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown. His longest completion came on that only touchdown, 19 yards to running back Anthony Woods.
The redshirt sophomore perhaps did his best offensive work on the ground, rushing for 47 yards on 13 attempts. Many of his scrambles got the Bruins out of tough third-down situations.
However, his passing left a lot to be desired. He was often over- and underthrowing wide-open receivers while they were in stride. His lone interception came when he missed the hands of wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, and then fell right into the waiting hands of a Utah linebacker.
Maybe this is the extra nudge Iamaleava, Foster and UCLA need to lock in and put forth a convincing effort against the Rebels. After all, this three game stretch against UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern before taking on Penn State may be their most important stretch of the season.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.