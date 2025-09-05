All Bruins

Foster Fires Back at UNLV DB's Shot Towards Iamaleava

The UCLA head coach responded with a subtle shot at the Rebels.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Following UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava's subpar Bruins debut against Utah on Saturday, UNLV defensive back Aamaris Brown decided to add insult to injury ahead of their Week 2 clash in Las Vegas.

“Honestly, nothing really sticks out to me about him [on tape],” Brown said Monday. “You know in the past there’s been talk about ‘five-star this, five-star that.’ I have been around plenty of five-star and four-star [players], it don’t scare me. I have played competition higher than them, including Alabama and all that. … Going against a guy like Nico, there’s no surprise, no excitement or nothing like that.”

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) leaves the field following the loss aganst the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bruins second-year head coach DeShaun Foster was asked about the shots taken at Nico during Wednesday's media availability, and, naturally, decided to take the high road.

"That's how their program operates," Foster said. "That's not how we operate. We're going to go out there and play ball and go from there."

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster reacts after the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iamaleava's Rough Night

Iamaleava finished the 43-10 loss to Utah, completing just 11 of his 22 pass attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown. His longest completion came on that only touchdown, 19 yards to running back Anthony Woods.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The redshirt sophomore perhaps did his best offensive work on the ground, rushing for 47 yards on 13 attempts. Many of his scrambles got the Bruins out of tough third-down situations.

However, his passing left a lot to be desired. He was often over- and underthrowing wide-open receivers while they were in stride. His lone interception came when he missed the hands of wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, and then fell right into the waiting hands of a Utah linebacker.

Maybe this is the extra nudge Iamaleava, Foster and UCLA need to lock in and put forth a convincing effort against the Rebels. After all, this three game stretch against UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern before taking on Penn State may be their most important stretch of the season.

