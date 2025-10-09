All Bruins

Legendary Coach Calls ‘Bullshit’ on UCLA Talent Doubters

Urban Meyer has something to say about critics claiming the Bruins aren't talented enough.

Connor Moreno

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) hands the ball off to running back Anthony Woods (6) during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) hands the ball off to running back Anthony Woods (6) during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Talent was never the problem during the UCLA Bruins' 0-4 start to the season, it was execution.

Tim Skipper's squad not only executed in their stunning win over Penn State last week, they showed exactly what type of ceiling everyone was raving about during the offseason hype, and legendary coach Urban Meyer agrees.

"‘UCLA’s got bad players.’ Bullshit. Go watch the film," the legendary coach said on the latest episode of The Triple Option. "They have really good players there. For some reason they weren’t playing good now, but that’s where you’ve got to look yourself in the mirror as a coach and say, ‘Why aren’t they playing good?'”

ucl
Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer on the sideline during the first half of a game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Oregon Ducks at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Meyer praised Nico Iamleava for his performance against the NIttany Lions, which sparked his rant about the narrative that the Bruins just aren't talented enough.

"“It’s so easy for people, and I get so pissed off when I used to hear my coaches do it: ‘Well this guy’s not very good,'” Meyer said. “Bullshit. He’s a good player. He’s wearing a UCLA uniform. That means he was good somewhere. It’s your job as a coach to find it.”

UCLA already put the nation on notice taking down the No. 7 team in the nation, and now the media is starting to shift and take notice, which, of course, means that the Bruins' ceiling needs to be reviewed.

ucl
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

3. What is the ceiling?

This game, without a doubt, reshaped the trajectory of UCLA's season.

What once was a grim, soulless start with the optics of the first winless season in program history, is now back on track to what many thought it would be going into the season.

Is a bowl game possible? Well, the Bruins sure axed those chances by starting 0-4. But is it impossible? Who's to say?

Tim Skipper and Neuheisel may have just kick-started a similar turnaround to last season, but with a much more talented squad.

uck
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.