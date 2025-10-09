Legendary Coach Calls ‘Bullshit’ on UCLA Talent Doubters
Talent was never the problem during the UCLA Bruins' 0-4 start to the season, it was execution.
Tim Skipper's squad not only executed in their stunning win over Penn State last week, they showed exactly what type of ceiling everyone was raving about during the offseason hype, and legendary coach Urban Meyer agrees.
"‘UCLA’s got bad players.’ Bullshit. Go watch the film," the legendary coach said on the latest episode of The Triple Option. "They have really good players there. For some reason they weren’t playing good now, but that’s where you’ve got to look yourself in the mirror as a coach and say, ‘Why aren’t they playing good?'”
Meyer praised Nico Iamleava for his performance against the NIttany Lions, which sparked his rant about the narrative that the Bruins just aren't talented enough.
"“It’s so easy for people, and I get so pissed off when I used to hear my coaches do it: ‘Well this guy’s not very good,'” Meyer said. “Bullshit. He’s a good player. He’s wearing a UCLA uniform. That means he was good somewhere. It’s your job as a coach to find it.”
UCLA already put the nation on notice taking down the No. 7 team in the nation, and now the media is starting to shift and take notice, which, of course, means that the Bruins' ceiling needs to be reviewed.
3. What is the ceiling?
This game, without a doubt, reshaped the trajectory of UCLA's season.
What once was a grim, soulless start with the optics of the first winless season in program history, is now back on track to what many thought it would be going into the season.
Is a bowl game possible? Well, the Bruins sure axed those chances by starting 0-4. But is it impossible? Who's to say?
Tim Skipper and Neuheisel may have just kick-started a similar turnaround to last season, but with a much more talented squad.
