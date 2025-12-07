UCLA vs. Oregon: Breaking Down the Bruins’ Win

UCLA was able to blow past Oregon in a game that, on paper, looks a lot closer than it should have been.

The Bruins took on an Oregon team that has now dropped four straight. UCLA delivered a mostly complete performance, winning 74-63, though there are still a few kinks that need to be ironed out.

Numbers from the Game

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins shot fairly well in this one. In the first half, it felt like they couldn’t miss. UCLA finished at 44% from the field and 44% from three, a clear edge over Oregon’s rough 34% shooting and 30% from deep.

On the rebounding side, UCLA edged out Oregon 36–33 overall. However, the Ducks held a slight advantage on the offensive glass, grabbing 16 boards to the Bruins’ 15.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) and UCLA Bruins forward Steven Jamerson II (24) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins also won the turnover battle. They committed just nine turnovers compared to Oregon’s 11, forcing eight of those themselves. Oregon, meanwhile, forced only four, highlighting that UCLA is still prone to hurting itself with self-inflicted mistakes.

Both teams finished with 11 fouls, but that’s an area UCLA needs to clean up if it wants to be competitive against Gonzaga.

Defensive Highlights

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is screened by Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) as he chases down forward Sean Stewart (13) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Something here at SI that we identified that would be key in a Bruins win was to limit Nate Bittle . The Bruins were able to accomplish this massively. Forcing the big man to miss all ten of his shot attempts, allowing him to score just three points on free throws.

A starter for Oregon, Devon Pryor also had a very similar game, missing all four of his shot attempts. UCLA's defense looked very organized in this game, really focusing on making a zone defense work.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This pressure forced the Ducks into heavily contested looks, and several possessions ended with desperation shots as windows closed quickly. That defensive intensity also helped UCLA control the glass, out-rebounding Oregon 21–17 on the defensive end.

Key Performances

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) takes a shot over Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There were plenty of good performances from our Bruins in this game. To start, all five of the starters in this game would drop double-digit points in this one, while shooting very efficiently, besides some outliers.

Eric Dailey Jr. led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds on an efficient 6-for-9 shooting. Tyler Bilodeau added 14 points and eight rebounds of his own on 4-for-7 shooting — a season low in field-goal attempts for him. And to round things off, Xavier Booker scored 12 with five rebounds on 5-9 shooting.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play during the second half against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Bruins next matchup will be against No. 11 Gonzaga on Dec. 13. Where the Bruins find themselves as heavy underdogs.

