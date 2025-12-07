What to Know About Oregon vs. No. 4 UCLA

UCLA is hoping to hand Oregon its first loss of the season; however, there are plenty of talented Ducks who will make that task challenging.

The Bruins currently have an 86.1% chance of winning this game, steep odds against a team that has yet to lose a game this season. However, the Bruins have shown that they have been a powerhouse as of late, easily beating Duke and No. 14 Tennessee .

Numbers You Need to Know

Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) celebrates after a three-pointer against the LSU Lady Tigers during the second half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Don’t let UCLA’s pregame advantage fool you — Oregon has been a solid team this season and is pushing for a spot in the rankings. The Ducks have enough firepower to make this matchup far more competitive than it appears on paper.

This season, the Ducks are averaging 81.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.5 steals, and 14.6 turnovers, while shooting 51.2% from the field. Oregon's steal number is something that can put UCLA in trouble early.

Oregon’s Mia Jacobs celebrates the victory over Army with Duck fans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Nov. 16, 2025. | Chris Pietsch-The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins are averaging 83.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 7.1 steals, and 13.0 turnovers, while shooting a pretty solid 50.9% from the field. UCLA will need to rely on its rebounding number to stay on top in this one. Lauren Betts will have to have a monster game on the glass in this one.

Keys to the Game

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Ice Brady (25) defends against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Just taking a peek at the stats, it is clear that UCLA had a lot to make up in the turnover battle. While UCLA and Oregon are neck in neck in the turnovers per game mark, Oregon has shown that they have been able to generate turnovers at a much higher level compared to UCLA.

If UCLA wants to silence any upset hopes early, they’ll need to win the turnover battle from the jump. The Bruins have been vulnerable in this area all season, and their lone loss to Texas proved it — UCLA committed 20 turnovers to the Longhorns’ 10.

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close at press conference at the Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rebounding-wise, UCLA should hold the advantage — especially if Kiki Rice continues to make an impact from the guard spot. Still, Ehis Etute has the potential to make things difficult for the Bruins; she’s averaging 7.4 rebounds in under 20 minutes per game, giving Oregon a disruptive presence on the glass.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Ice Brady (25) defends against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Oregon is a talented team with Mia Jacobs leading the way, but UCLA still has the deeper roster from top to bottom. If the Bruins can play a clean, disciplined game, there’s little doubt this matchup should swing in their favor.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.