Which Bruins Need Bigger Roles To Avoid Future Transfer Questions

We saw a healthy dose of various players across many of the UCLA units see the field in Saturday’s 45-24 road win over Cal.

Five players contributed to the rushing total, and seven players got involved in the passing game by tallying a reception. Head coach Bob Chesney did a great job keeping Cal on their heels by continually cycling through talent, bringing fresh legs onto the field throughout the game.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, several people were noticeably absent from the action on the field. The most noticeable absence was the Bruins' entire freshman class.

Very Little Snaps for the UCLA Freshmen

In the secondary, we’ve been talking a lot about CJ Lavender, the Bruins' 3-star recruit in the 2026 class who has supposedly been playing well in practice. He saw the field for just two snaps Saturday night, which was even lower than anticipated.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We didn’t initially think we’d see freshmen on the field this season very often, but this Week One game surprised even me. Lavender was the only freshman who saw any action, with many veterans and experienced players accounting for all of the Bruins’ snaps.

One player who could see an expanded role at some point during the season is freshman wide receiver Kenneth Moore. Florida transfer Aidan Mizell has been consistently dealing with injuries, and Landon Ellis exited the game against Cal after a head injury that sent Bruins fans into a scare.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the depth at wide receiver becomes thin, it could prompt Chesney to test the waters with Moore in the lineup and provide the wide receiver room with some relief talent.

Could Little Playing Time Promote Transfers?

Of course, in today’s landscape of college sports, you always have to be on the lookout for players who may decide to enter the transfer portal. Playing time is always going to be a major factor in that decision, and limited snaps for the freshman could prompt them to look for extended opportunities elsewhere.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it would be fantastic to have some of these talented players return, convincing them to keep developing in a backup role is a hard ask in college sports, for better or for worse.

We’re only one game into the new era under Bob Chesney, but the future for UCLA football looks bright. The Bruins will turn their attention to their home opener in Pasadena, as they host San Diego State in Week 2.