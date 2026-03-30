What UCLA's Close Said in Her Postgame Press Conference

UCLA toppled 3-seed Duke 70–58 in the Elite Eight, grinding out a win in an otherwise choppy game.

This marks back-to-back seasons with UCLA in the Final Four. The journey has been anything but easy, with several tough games — including this one against Duke — where the Bruins were truly tested. Up next is the winner of Texas and Michigan. Get your popcorn ready.

Angela Dugalic Shines off the Bench

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) reacts after a three point basket by UCLA Bruins guard Lena Bilic (9) in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA is loaded with talent ; there is simply no arguing that. However, in the last few games, it has become clear that Angela Dugalic is playing above most of UCLA's starters. Even so, Dugalic has remained incredibly humble. Cori Close speaks on the pre-season conversation of Dugalic benching herself.

"What she said I thought was so right on. She [Dugalic] said, 'I could sense that this. Who's gonna start every week could become a distraction... And I just think this has the danger of keeping us from being our best... I want to come off the bench, and I just want her [Coach Close] to trust me in big moments and to trust that I'm going to do what needs to be done for the team.'" Cori Close

Improvements From Half-to-Half

Mar 29, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates with guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) during the fourth quarter of the Elite Eight game against the Duke Blue Devils in the Sacramento Regional 4 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

It was clear that UCLA was not in a good spot entering the second half. The Bruins would open the third quarter down 39-31 , with momentum not on their side. A lot of these issues can be pinned on turnovers, as UCLA would finish the game with 18. 12 of which came in the first half.

"I mean, I think we had 12 turnovers at the half. We wanted for the game to be 10 or less. I challenged them to have five or less the second half. We ended up with six. You know, just holding them to eight points in the third and 11 points in the fourth. And that fueled us being able to attack in transition. And we were able to find Lauren so much easier. Because they weren't able to set their defense and control the rotations." Cori Close

Factors in First-Half Slump

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close points up the court Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was just the second time all season that UCLA trailed at halftime . As impressive as the comeback was, it marked a very dark stretch for UCLA basketball. The Bruins looked vulnerable. Coach Close broke down everything that went wrong in the first half.