What NFL Scouts Are Saying About UCLA's Top Prospects

With the draft right around the corner, it is time to evaluate some of the top Bruins who could hear their names called in a few weeks.

This is not the most talented UCLA draft class we have seen in recent years. The Bruins had only two players invited to the NFL Combine, and even they are not on many teams’ top boards. However, each player has been evaluated and possesses strengths that could change that narrative.

Garrett DiGiorgio | Guard

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao (88) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) walks off the field USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (far left) and bench celebrates in the closing minute at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Garrett DiGiorgio was a very solid player for UCLA last season. He started 11 games at right guard, along with three games at tackle. DiGiorgio stands at 6-foot-7 and 319 pounds, and his physical attributes alone could help him get drafted.

The general consensus is that DiGiorgio has great size, but he will need to play full-time at guard due to some athletic limitations. Even so, many believe he has the football IQ needed to become a priority undrafted free agent.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (OL19) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Concerns surrounding his game include reaction time and inconsistent footwork. He can struggle to stay centered and sustain blocks in both the run and pass game. His change of direction in space is also a concern, which has impacted his draft stock.

Gary Smith | DL

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA defensive lineman Gary Smith III (DL27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gary Smith is another player who could appear on some teams’ boards. He is currently graded as an average backup or special teams contributor. While that may not be ideal, Smith made the most of his opportunities last season, earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors while starting all 12 games.

Throughout his college career, Smith has shown himself to be a strong run defender. His ability to use his size to read plays and slow down the run could help him land on an NFL roster. He is a player that defensive units could value as a rotational piece.

Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) celebrate after a sack of Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, scouts have noted concerns about his hand quickness, tendency to end up on the ground, and struggles generating momentum as a pass rusher. His limited pass-rush ability could cause teams to overlook him, but that has never been the strongest part of his game.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that this is not an especially strong UCLA draft class. However, the players projected to be selected or signed could still become solid contributors at the next level.

The only caveat is that they may need time to fully reach their potential — and as we know, NFL teams are not always patient.