What UCLA's Shrinking 2027 Recruiting Board Could Signal

The UCLA Bruins have not been overly active to this point on the 2027 recruiting trail. There seems to be a lack of targets seriously considering the Bruins, and more and more recruits are selecting other programs despite visiting UCLA.

UCLA has yet to lock in any high-profile prospect commitment or genuine interest that has taken it to the final stages of a prospect's recruiting cycle. It’s not that the Bruins haven’t been targeting highly touted players; they have just failed to pick up any major steam with any of them.

Players Who Have Taken Visits to UCLA

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has had a few players visit the program, yet they have chosen or will likely choose another program.

4-star shooting guard Justin Wise committed to Georgia in early August after unofficially visiting UCLA during the summer. 4-star Jason Gardner Jr. committed to Auburn after visiting back in January.

Mar 6, 2025; Macon, Georgia, USA; North Oconee guard Justin Wise (2) shoots a free throw during the North Oconee and Pace Academy boys AAAA state basketball championship game at the Macon Coliseum. North Oconee won 60-48. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even players who scheduled a visit with UCLA didn’t make it to the scheduled date without committing somewhere else.

The Bruins locked in a visit from Micah Gordon for Oct. 9, but the 4-star point guard has already committed to Creighton after visiting the school in early September. The same is true of point guard Antonio Pemberton, ranked 20th in the class of 2027 via 247Sports , who committed to Michigan State ahead of his scheduled visit to UCLA on Oct. 23.

Does UCLA Need To Land Recruits?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plenty of recruits still have lots of time on their timelines, but it’s not encouraging to see such a lack of movement from Mick Cronin in the recruiting game. While other coaches and schools have seemingly been active so far, Cronin and the Bruins have had a pretty quiet offseason.

However, in today's college basketball landscape, missing out on recruits isn’t a death blow like it used to be. Cronin could realistically build his entire team in the transfer portal and overseas, much like his current roster . We’re seeing more coaches prioritize international talent and experienced veterans in the transfer portal, and it could soon become the norm for UCLA basketball.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may be unconventional for now, but it could slowly become normal as the years go on. Veterans in college basketball are usually a safer option for college coaches, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see UCLA potentially take a backseat in the typical recruiting game compared to years prior. Some coaches are taking that approach.