What To Watch For In UCLA's Doubleheader

UCLA has a busy night coming up shortly, as both teams will be playing to advance their seasons at relatively the same time, with the women's basketball team starting at eight and men's starting half an hour later.

With both teams playing at the same time, there will be a lot to keep track of for the die hard Bruin fan, and keeping the record straight on what either team needs to do throughout the game will be difficult.

So listed below will be one major thing to be watching for in each of UCLA's matches, whether it be a continuation of good play or a revamping of unsatisfactory play.

What UCLA Women's Basketball Must Do To Win Their Game: Stay In Their Groove Against Minnesota

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have been dominant in every single one of their games this year, with their only loss coming against #2 ranked Texas, and they are still on the rise.

The star power on the women's team in Lauren Betts and more has been irreplaceable, and while game plan and coaching is always important, it is likely good for the team for them to just play how they want to play.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins bench reacts after a 3-point basket by guard Christina Karamouzi (3) during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This part of the season is a good time to see some freedom with the players on the court, and let their style of play compliment the culture that Cori Close has formed, especially since three of their four next games are against unranked teams.

Now is their time to grow as a team in their collective game before getting back into the slews of ranked matchups, and it all starts against Minnesota.

What UCLA Men's Basketball Must Do To Win Their Game: Have Energy In The First Half

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard George Turkson Jr. (11) reacts as UCLA Bruins center Steven Jamerson II (24) looks on during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA men's basketball has had the hardest time not getting out to a good start in their games, falling behind in the first half and leaving behind an insurmountable height for them to climb in the second.

If they can simply start the game out hot and keep it that way, then they will be able to not just win games but dominate them, ensuring head coach Mick Cronin will have no more dilemmas to face.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots over Maryland Terrapins guard George Turkson Jr. (11) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

But if they continue to play poorly in the first half more disappointing losses like against Iowa and Wisconsin will continue to happen week in and week out.

Now is their time to prove that they can explode on the court in the first half, and let their fans know that they have something to look forward to the rest of the year.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .