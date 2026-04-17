3 Devastating Weaknesses UCLA Fixed Through Transfer Portal

Even though UCLA secured an NCAA Tournament bid last season, getting there was far from easy.

The Bruins dealt with issues all year, and at one point, it looked like they might miss the tournament entirely. However, after putting together a late-season stretch of impressive wins, UCLA was able to get the job done. Next season, they might not be able to rely on that same late push.

Rebounding Is Looking Like Major Strength

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The most glaring issue UCLA faced last season was rebounding. The Bruins ranked outside the top-300 in the nation, with Eric Dailey Jr. leading the team at just 5.8 rebounds per game. Roster limitations and lack of frontcourt depth made it difficult for UCLA to control the glass and build consistent momentum.

This offseason, UCLA attacked that weakness head-on. Additions like Filip Jovic , Sergej Macura, and even Jaylen Petty — who averaged 3.9 rebounds as a guard — should help significantly. Xavier Booker also showed strong development as the season progressed.

Depth Is No Longer a Concern

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Depth was another major concern. At times, UCLA had to rely heavily on Donovan Dent, Trent Perry, and Tyler Bilodeau to play 35-plus minutes. While keeping your best players on the floor can work, it ultimately wears the team down late in the season.

With UCLA bolstering its frontcourt through both the transfer portal and recruiting, that issue should be much less of a concern. However, if the Bruins fail to add another guard, depth could still be an issue. Even so, UCLA has taken meaningful steps to address it.

Defense Will Improve

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This also ties directly into the team’s defensive struggles. UCLA’s defense was particularly vulnerable in the paint, where a lack of physicality and presence stood out. But Jovic and Macura should help stabilize that area. Cronin wanted bigger players, and now he has them.

Both players would have ranked among UCLA’s top rebounders last season and bring solid defensive ability. With Booker expected to take on a larger role, there is also reason to believe he can continue developing on that end — especially after recording four blocks in the first round of the tournament.

Feb 28, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) controls a rebound during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has had a strong offseason. However, they are still a few pieces away from being considered a truly elite team. Which could be completed if UCLA were able to bring in one more high-impact player.