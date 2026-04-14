Where Every Bruin Went in This Year’s WNBA Draft

UCLA set a WNBA draft record with six players selected across the first two rounds.

This marked the first time since 2002 that a single program produced four first-round picks. UCLA did not just reach that mark — it surpassed it , placing five players in the first round and adding another in the second. The implications of a draft class this strong will undoubtedly carry the program forward.

Lauren Betts | Washington Mystics | R1 P4

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (right) poses for photos with Lauren Betts who was selected fourth overall by the Washington Mystics during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts was selected No. 4 overall. While some projected her to go higher, the fourth pick makes sense given the draft landscape. After her dominant NCAA tournament run, she is a strong fit for the Washington Mystics.

Gabriela Jaquez | Chicago Sky | R1P5

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (right) poses for photos with Gabriela Jaquez who was selected fifth overall by the Chicago Sky during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It did not take long for the next Bruin to come off the board. Gabriela Jaquez was selected No. 5 overall by the Chicago Sky. Following a standout 21-point performance in the national championship game, her stock surged, ultimately placing her higher than many projections.

Kiki Rice | Toronto Tempo | R1P6

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (right) poses for photos with Kiki Rice who was selected sixth overall by the Toronto Tempo during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

UCLA then went back-to-back-to-back, with Kiki Rice being selected No. 6 overall by the Toronto Tempo. As the franchise’s first-ever pick, the Tempo landed a cornerstone player. Rice, widely regarded as UCLA’s second-best player last season, brings a dynamic skill set that could translate to future All-Star production.

Angela Dugalic | Washington Mystics | R1P9

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (right) poses for photos with Angela Dugalic who was selected ninth overall by the Washington Mystics during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Alongside Betts, Angela Dugalić was selected No. 9 overall by the Washington Mystics. Like many of her teammates, she elevated her play in the NCAA tournament. Her size and physicality should give Washington a formidable frontcourt presence next to Betts.

Gianna Kneepkens | Connecticut Sun | R1P15

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (right) poses for photos with Gianna Kneepkens who was selected fifteenth overall by the Connecticut Sun during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Gianna Kneepkens was selected with the No. 15 overall pick, rounding out UCLA’s first-round group. While that spot may be lower than expected given her pre-draft projections, the Connecticut Sun still landed one of the top shooters in the class.

Charlisse Leger-Walker | Connecticut Sun | R2P3

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (right) poses for photos with Charlisse Leger-Walker who was selected eighteenth overall by the Connecticut Sun during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Charlisse Leger-Walker was taken with the third pick in the second round, officially setting the record for most players selected from a single program. Known for her elite basketball IQ and playmaking ability, her fall into the second round was surprising. She will join Kneepkens in Connecticut.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close celebrates their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins had a historic night at the WNBA draft. Not only did they break records, but they also reinforced their status as one of the premier pipelines in college basketball. While UCLA will lose much of its core, the future remains bright in Westwood.