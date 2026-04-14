WNBA Finals Odds for Every Team Following 2026 Draft (Liberty, Fever, Aces Top List)

A major milestone in the 2026 WNBA offseason has been completed, as the 2026 WNBA Draft - featuring Olivia Miles, Azzi Fudd, Lauren Betts and many, many more impressive players – took place on Monday night.

Even though teams don’t have their rosters completely set for the 2026 season since the CBA negotiations took so much time, oddsmakers have adjusted the latest WNBA Finals odds following the draft.

The New York Liberty are currently the favorite to win it all after the draft, as they added star forward Satou Sabally in free agency to an already loaded core, not needing much help in the 2026 WNBA Draft to change their roster.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark are second in the odds while the defending champion Las Vegas Aces are third after bringing back Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd in the offseason.

We’ve seen rookies make profound impacts on their team in recent years – Clark led the Indiana Fever to the playoffs in her first season – and there are rookies in this year’s class that could be the missing piece for a team looking to contend. With two more franchises (Toronto and Portland) joining the W this season, rookies like Miles, Fudd, Betts and Kiki Rice could have major roles right away.

The start of the 2026 regular season is less than a month away, and bettors may want to start building out a profile of future bets.

Do the Aces return to the WNBA Finals with A’ja Wilson, Young and Loyd all back in the fold? Can the Minnesota Lynx weather the storm without Napheesa Collier (to start the season) finally get over the hump after posting the best record in the league last season? Which team could see a major turnaround because of a player drafted on Monday?

I have a few squads to look out for this season as the offseason rolls on, but first, let’s dive into the latest odds.

2026 WNBA Finals Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Liberty: +220

Indiana Fever: +440

Las Vegas Aces: +500

Atlanta Dream: +550

Minnesota Lynx: +750

Los Angeles Sparks: +1600

Phoenix Mercury: +2200

Golden State Valkyries: +3500

Dallas Wings: +4000

Chicago Sky: +8000

Toronto Tempo: +8000

Washington Mystics: +15000

Seattle Storm: +35000

Portland Fire: +40000

Connecticut Sun: +50000

New York Liberty

New York simply has a loaded veteran team, and after injuries derailed the 2025 season, the Liberty deserve to be favorites after adding Sabally in free agency.

Even though the Liberty didn’t make a pick in the early rounds of the 2026 WNBA Draft, they’re relying on continuity to keep them in the title mix this season.

Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx may not have Collier for the start of the regular season, but I believe they got the best player in the draft in Miles. An elite point guard that can create for herself and her teammates, Miles should elevate the Lynx offense and can walk into a big role right away with Collier out.

The biggest loss for the Lynx was center Alanna Smith, who signed with the Dallas Wings in free agency.

Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks made an all-in move in the offseason, trading Rickea Jackson to Chicago for veteran guard Ariel Atkins.

Los Angeles also brought back Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum to join Cameron Brink on a team that may have been better in the 2025 season had it not dealt with so many injuries. The Sparks added an intriguing guard in Ta’Niya Latson in the second round of the draft, and she could step into a key bench role for this team in her rookie season.

Dallas Wings

Will the Wings’ decision to take Fudd at No. 1 pay off? Dallas needs shooting, and it pairs Fudd with her college teammate in Paige Bueckers.

The Wings are looking to get back in the playoff mix after finishing with one of the worst records in the WNBA last season, and back-to-back No. 1 overall picks is a nice way to rebuild a franchise.

Fudd is an elite shooter, but she still has room to grow as a shot creator in her career. It’ll be interesting to see just how high she and Smith raise the ceiling of this Dallas team in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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