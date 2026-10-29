Nevada vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The No. 7 ranked UCLA Bruins look to stay undefeated when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday afternoon.

It shouldn’t be too much of a challenge for UCLA, who is a -22.5 home favorite, especially since the Bruins are a perfect 7-0 against the spread this season as well.

Meanwhile, Nevada is just 3-4 on the season, and 1-2 on the road. The Wolf Pack are coming off a 28-13 home win against San Jose State last week.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 9 matchup.

Nevada vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nevada +22.5 (-110)

UCLA -22.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Nevada: +1000

UCLA: -1800

Total

44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Nevada vs. UCLA How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Rose Bowl

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Nevada record: 3-4

UCLA record: 7-0

Nevada vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch

Wayne Knight, Running Back, UCLA Bruins

After spending four years at James Madison, Wayne Knight is having an efficient senior season at UCLA.

Knight has carried the ball 99 times for 627 yards, which ranks 29th in the nation. That’s an average of 6.3 yards per carry, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Knight’s season is his scoring numbers. His 12 touchdowns are tied for the fourth-most in college football, and he’s scored in every game this season.

Nevada vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick

UCLA may be a perfect 7-0 against the spread on the season, but this is the largest spread in a Bruins game this year. They previously covered twice as -13.5 favorites earlier this season, and as -16.5 favorites last week against Michigan State.

The Bruins have only won one game by more than 21 points, a 54-3 blowout in Maryland on Sept. 26. Meanwhile, Nevada has covered the spread in four straight games, including as a +14.5 underdog at North Dakota two weeks ago.

It may take a backdoor cover, but I think Nevada can keep this within three scores on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: Nevada +22.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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