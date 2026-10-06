Why Filip Jovic Could Be Pleasant Surprise for UCLA Basketball
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Throughout this offseason for Bruins basketball, we’ve wondered how this UCLA roster would play out in terms of minute distribution.
For the most part, the starting five seemed to be up for little debate. Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty would combine for the starting backcourt duo. Serbian newcomer Nikola Kusturica would assume the small forward position, and returners Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker would round out the frontcourt.
From there, the debate begins. UCLA’s sixth man has been in question for some time, but I think we finally have an answer on who is coming off the bench first, and it’s a player we’ve speculated about for some time.
Filip Jovic As Sixth Starter
Auburn transfer Filip Jovic will likely play as a sixth starter, which makes the most sense given the makeup of this Bruins roster.
The strongest portion of the Bruins roster is on the perimeter. Trent Perry, Jalen Petty, and Nikola Kusturica will carry most of the offensive load, and Eric Dailey Jr. profiles as a versatile piece in the frontcourt.
Xavier Booker is the biggest question mark on this team so far this season, and UCLA’s only true big option. Jovic is only listed as 6’8”, which would give UCLA a very short five on the court if he replaces Booker. Luckily, Jovic likely won’t act as a traditional sixth man coming in the game for one specific player, but will instead give Cronin a fluid piece he can use to replace in various positions and roles.
If Booker needs a break, Jovic will help fill those frontcourt minutes, and if Cronin wants another physical frontcourt scoring option, he can use Jovic alongside Booker.
Production at Auburn
What I like about Jovic is that he isn’t coming to UCLA needing to reinvent his game. He showed promise off the bench at Auburn and produced at a high level in the later stages of the season, especially in the NIT.
Jovic averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game at Auburn last season, and I expect nearly every category to increase. He should get a heavier workload and more responsibilities within this UCLA roster.
UCLA doesn’t necessarily need Jovic to come off the bench and average 15 points per game, but rather to be a steady source of production on both ends of the floor that Mick Cronin and the team can rely on late in games.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.