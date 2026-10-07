When talking about players on the verge of breaking into their best years in college basketball, returning center Xavier Booker is right there on the doorstep.

UCLA enters the 2026-27 season with a lot of expectations, as their new roster is full of exciting players who offer a ton of promise. In terms of true upside and potential, few have higher than Booker.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Booker came alive towards the end of last season and showed what he’s capable of on this UCLA team. Now, with a new roster and a potentially improved supporting cast , there’s a good chance we see the best of what he has to offer this season.

Mick Cronin’s Thoughts

In his first press conference , head coach Mick Cronin gave Booker a ton of praise. One of the things he pointed out was the fact that Booker had limited experience heading into last season and was still growing as a player throughout the year.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would say with Book, he didn't play for two years. You know, in high school, he kind of floated on the perimeter, and he was a prospect. He was never a player. He was a prospect. There's a big difference. So last year he was learning how to become a player.”

He also gave Booker a ton of praise for the way he finished the season, a testament to the potential he brings with him into year two under Cronin.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Again, it just doesn't happen overnight,” Cronin continued. “I think the promising thing is in the NCAA tournament, he was arguably our best player in the two games in the NCAA tournament, if you look at him statistically…He had five blocks in one game. But in his games with 20 minutes, he averaged almost two and a half blocks a game.”

Booker Heads into 2026-27 Season With a Ton of Potential

One of the issues last season was that it was hard for Booker to get in a rhythm throughout games. There may have been a bit of a learning curve playing for a team like UCLA last season, but it’s clear that Cronin heads into this season with a ton of faith in his starting center.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You know, he couldn't sustain his energy. He hadn't played extended minutes like that at the college level. It was new for him. So he got better at it as the year went on. He's had a good summer. You know, I coach Book with a positive intensity, constantly telling him how good he is, constantly telling him how much I expect from him because he's so good, and never accepting anything but maximum effort from him.”

Booker has a season in front of him to prove he can be a leader in this frontcourt . As he is surrounded by talent on the perimeter, there’s a good chance we'll see the best from the big man this season.