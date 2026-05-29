Projected Rotation for UCLA in NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament

The UCLA Bruins head into the College World Series as the number one overall seed in the tournament.

While the bats have been the hot topic throughout the regular season, the pitchers have been one of the best units in the country. From the starting pitching led by Logan Reddemann to the bullpen led by one of the best closers in college baseball, Easton Hawk.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With that being said, let's look at the projected starting rotation for the Bruins' upcoming matchup against Saint Mary’s.

Wylan Moss

#UCLA ace Logan Reddemann will miss another week and is unavailable for regionals this weekend, coach John Savage said.



The junior right-hander, who hasn’t pitched since 4/17, has now had his return date pushed back at least 4 times by my count.



Wylan Moss will start Friday — Kai Dizon (@KaiADizon) May 28, 2026

Earlier today, John Savage announced that ace pitcher Logan Reddemann will miss another week due to injury and most likely miss regionals this weekend . With that in mind, Savage needs to find a new ace on the mound, and this is the opportunity that Moss has been waiting for.

Wylan Moss has been the number two pitcher for the Bruins all season behind Reddemann and will now be the new ace, getting the start on Friday.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Wylan Moss (18) pitches during the fifth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This season, Moss has led the team in ERA with 2.40, as well as having a 5-1 record and a 1.07 WHIP. Moss has also been great at striking batters out, ranking second on the team this season with 72 strikeouts and holding batters to a .196 batting average. With Moss getting the start on Friday, this is the perfect opportunity for him to establish himself on the biggest stage so that he can be the ace for the Bruins after Reddemann is gone.

Michael Barnett

UCLA pitcher Michael Barnett throws against Oregon during the first inning at PK Park in Eugene April 19, 2025 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Reddemann not taking the mound for the regional, it not only puts pressure on Wylan Moss but also on the entire pitching rotation to make up for his lost production. Barnett is another starting pitcher who will need to step up his play on the mound with the loss of Reddemann.

Barnett has been a reliable starter for the Bruins all season, going 6-0 in his 15 starts, posting a 4.15 ERA, 53 strikeouts, and a .253 batting average against.

Easton Hawk

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Easton Hawk (27) throws against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Hawk has been one of the best relief pitchers in college baseball and has turned into the full-time closer for the Bruins. During the Big Ten Tournament, while the Bruins won each game off of walk-offs, Hawk was on the mound to neutralize the opponents' bats.

Hawk will once again be part of the pitching rotation as the go-to closer for the Bruins during the College World Series, and with games being competitive, he will need to be at his best to win games in the final innings.