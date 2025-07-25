3 Observations from DeShaun Foster's UCLA Media Day Press Conference
Media Day.
It’s the little things that get us going.
When head coaches and premier players come together to give an update on how the offseason has gone and what to expect, it’s a chef’s kiss.
Of course, we’re still a month away from the first kickoff of the season, but sports fans are clamoring for more — and more is what we’re going to get.
In UCLA’s second-ever Big Ten Media Day, head coach DeShaun Foster took the stand and addressed reporters and fans alike on what to expect this upcoming season. He even had some fun referencing last year’s appearance.
Here are three observations from Foster’s press conference:
Foster Exuded Confidence
“Well, ladies and gentlemen… I’m back,” Foster exclaimed with a smile, aware of his role and the chatter around his previous Media Day.
Last time was Foster’s first time speaking as a head coach, and the talk around college football was how nervous he seemed.
Awkward laughter, stumbling over words, long pauses, sweat dripping, even mentioning the obvious statement that the school is based in Los Angeles (which he joked about yesterday).
It’s not behavior you typically see from a head coach.
Let me be the first to say: I empathized with Foster. Throughout my life, I’ve dealt with a stutter, and the thought of speaking to hundreds of people in front of me, and millions on television, would force me to find the nearest exit.
But Foster had no choice, and because of that, he became a topic of conversation at Big Ten Media Day.
However, this time, Foster looked much more comfortable,albeit with a towel handy to wipe the sweat off his brow.
He came with a prepared statement, thanking those in his life who helped make his job easier. He praised the recruiting efforts, labeling them “outstanding” — which is not wrong — and emphasized finding young men who want to be part of something bigger than themselves.
And when it was time to answer questions, he was ready for any and all that came his way.
Linebackers Will Be Leaned On
When asked about specific players who excited him going into the season, he didn’t hesitate.
“I’m excited about JonJon Vaughns coming in. There’s a few linebackers – JonJon Vaughns, (Isaiah) Chisom, and also J9 (Jalen Woods).”
Vaughns is a rarity in sports today. After splitting time between football and baseball, he received an extra year of football eligibility after redshirting last season.
His career on the gridiron has been up and down, with his best season coming in 2022. However, this year he’s expected to serve as a leader on and off the field, especially now that he’s had a full offseason.
Chisom played two seasons (one redshirt) with Oregon State, and last year made it abundantly clear that he needs to be on the field every snap. He recorded 75 total tackles and four tackles for loss on an Oregon State team that was, overall, a lost cause.
Woods is a linebacker who’s spent his entire career in Westwood and is finally getting his due. After riding the bench and playing special teams, Woods will now get the chance to start — and take on a leadership role.
Hoping for Health
Just like all programs, health is critical.
Last season, the absence of defensive tackles Gary Smith and Keanu Williams was glaring. The Bruins were 74th in the nation in sacks per game, averaging just 1.8. It was evident the pass rush struggled, and now UCLA won’t have a sparkplug like Femi Oladejo anymore after he went to the NFL.
Foster also mentioned Kanye Clark, the cornerback we covered earlier this offseason, a player with a tremendous story.
But because of injuries, Clark missed all but two games last season. UCLA’s secondary was among the worst in the nation, constantly targeted by opposing quarterbacks. The Bruins ranked 98th in passing yards allowed.
Bringing Clark back immediately gives this secondary some much-needed credibility.
But staying healthy is paramount.
