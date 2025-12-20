Everything to Know Before UCLA vs Long Beach State

The 10-1 Bruins are set to play 0-9 Long Beach State in a game that primarily serves as a development game for some of UCLA's freshmen.

After thwarting Cal Poly, the Bruins now set their sights on a considerably worse 0-9 Long Beach State team. In the 35 matchups between these teams, UCLA currently trails 17-to-18, meaning this game also serves as an opportunity to even the record between these teams.

Numbers You Need to Know

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) drives past Cal Poly Mustangs forward Gillian Bears (14) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins are averaging 85.9 points per game this season, ranking them 15th in the nation. This season they are currently shooting 50.8% from the field, and a ok 37.9% from three. The Bruins should be able to inflate these numbers significantly in this one.

UCLA is also averaging a great 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking them 19th nationally. The Bruins have also proved to be a very good passing team, ranked 6th in the nation with 21.6 assists per game. The Bruins are also averaging 8.1 steals per game to just 12.3 turnovers per game.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) gets by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Alana Goosby (22) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On the other side of the court, Long Beach State is averaging 50.2 points per game, while shooting a rough 33.1% from the field and 25.3% from the arc. Long Beach is also averaging 36.7 rebounds per game and 11 assists per game.

The biggest hole in Long Beach is their turnovers, averaging a staggering 19.4 turnovers per game. However, they have shown to make a dent in getting some of those back with 6.3 steals per game.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) is defended by Oregon Ducks guard Janiyah Williams (22) and guard Katie Fiso (2) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Long Beach St's Biggest Threats

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest threat for the Bruins entering this game is JaQuoia Jones-Brown , who is averaging 17.2 points per game, while shooting 42% from the field, as well as 37.5% from the three-point line. She has also made a mark rebounding, averaging 6.7 rebounds.

Gianna Kneepkens and Kiki Rice will most likely be tasked with guarding Jones-Brown. Overall, this is a good matchup for the Bruins as both Rice and Kneepkens have shown themselves to be great defenders. This was highlighted with Kneepkens' six steals against Cal Poly.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Katie Peiffer (8), forward Avery Knapp (11) and guard Alana Goosby (22) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Judit Oliva Fernandez is also having a decent season for the Beach. This season, she is averaging 7.4 points per game while shooting 36.1% from the field and a rough 19.2% from the three-point line. She is also averaging 5.0 rebounds per game.

Fernandez will be matched up with Lauren Betts in this one, a daunting task for the sophomore. Still, her 6-foot-2 frame could allow her to hold her own at times. As the game progresses, she’s also expected to see minutes against Sienna Betts.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins should come away from this matchup unscathed, as the talent differential will be too much for Long Beach State to overcome. The biggest storyline entering the game will be how much UCLA’s depth is utilized throughout the night.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW