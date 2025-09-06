EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Commit Justin Lewis' Next Bruins Visit
The UCLA Bruins have one of the most talented recruiting teams in the nation, as they've been able to recruit from all over the place, including one of the most popular states that they recruit out of, their home state of California.
They have landed multiple commits from the state of California, including one of their better cornerback commits. That cornerback commit is Justin Lewis from Rancho Cucamonga High School in the city of Rancho Cucamonga, California.
The UCLA Bruins have been able to land this commitment over multiple different schools, including one of the more popular schools in his recruitment that he was looking into with teams like Arizona, Colorado, and others.
He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his recruiting standpoint as well as his visit plans for the Bruins
EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Commit Justin Lewis Talks Next Bruins Visit
- "My commitment has been good. No complaints. I can feel the love from the whole staff," the talented UCLA Bruins commit stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his commitment updates at this time.
He would then go into a conversation about which coach is staying out the most for him right now in his recruitment.
- "I talk to Coach Meat the most, then I would say Coach Malloe and the Sr. recruiter Marshawn Friloux. The talks are great, and they let me know the expectations they have."
The talented recruit has already visited throughout the season, as he visited the UCLA Bruins for their game against the Utah Utes, which didn't go exactly as they liked. It does confirm a new date that he will be visiting the UCLA Bruins.
- "I went to the opener vs Utah, then the next game is New Mexico. I can’t go because it’s on a Friday and I have a game, but I will be back when they play Penn State on Oct. 4th."
Is the talented recruit locked in with his commitment to the UCLA Bruins at this time?
- "I'm locked in with UCLA 1000 percent. I just believe in what Coach Foster and the staff have going on in Westwood. It’s not going to be easy, but if it were easy, everybody would do it."
Finally, he would detail if he has any visit plans to visit somewhere else on the recruiting trail.
- "I have no plans to visit anywhere else as of now. I’m good with my decision."
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.