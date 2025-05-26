UCLA Will Survive Big Ten Changes
The UCLA Bruins are looking at a world where the playoff could have 16 bids, the Big Ten falters due to issues with Big Noon Kickoff, state governments getting involved with the sport, NIL and more.'
However, there seems to be a light at the end of this very dark tunnel called the offseason and CBS Sports' Josh Pate spoke about why programs like UCLA will be OK in the long run.
"There's Ohio State. Let's say Michigan's in town. And let's say it's midway through the third quarter and they're deadlocked at 17 and it's fourth-and-1 on your own 38-yard line, and they're opting to go for it," Pate said. "Clock's ticking down, huddle breaks, five, four, three, crowds at full throat. Just pause right there.
"Is anybody thinking about whether Ohio State had OTA workouts? Is anybody thinking about how much the left tackle is making? You're not. So, the point is, the game hasn't really been ruined at all. If that moment feels different, if that moment is ruined, then college football has ruined itself.
"Does Saturday still feel like Saturday in the fall? Because that's really the great barometer. So my answer is yes, Saturday still feels like Saturday. I think college football is extremely resilient, like it is extremely strong. It's the redwood. You could chop a redwood down, but you don't do it with five or 10 swings.
"It'd take a lot to chop down a redwood, all concentrated all at one spot on that tree. Don't do it because you'll get arrested. But point being, it takes a lot to ruin college football. That's a byproduct of how great it is."
Why is this important for UCLA? Because it's a reminder that, at the end of the day, the game is the game. The reason to mention this is that UCLA could see massive changes impacting it in 2025, including playing on more Big Noon Kickoff to appease the vested powers, and legislation that could put the athletic department's financial future into question with new NIL rules.
As long as the Bruins take the field on Saturdays, everything will be alright, and that's a comfort to know in these changing times.
