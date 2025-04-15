REPORT: Former Bruin Star Joins Cowboys in Recent Mock
The UCLA Bruins saw wavering success in their first season as competitors in the Big Ten conference. While the season didn't go their way, it did give us a strong look at which Bruins were capable to move forward in their football careers.
With the 2025 NFL Draft coming up, a few Bruins have been mocked all offseason to land with a franchise this offseason. For UCLA, a popular mock draftee is linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Schwesinger's breakout season has been all over the draft boards, most anticipating him to be a second- or even first-round pick.
As the draft inches closer and closer, mock drafts have become a daily occurrence. In a recent mock draft constructed by CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson's three-round mock draft, like most mocks, he has Schwesinger picked off the board in the second round.
Schwesinger's strong junior season with the program landed him in the second round, and deservingly so. Wilson predicts that the UCLA product will be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 44th overall pick.
Last season, the Cowboys' defense was not one to be proud of, as they ranked near the bottom of the National Football League when it came to net offensive yards on average allowed per game. In that category, Dallas was allowing 355.2 yards per game, as well as 27.5 points.
The Cowboys need to address their defense, and with the addition of Schwesinger, he could elevate the scheme in the right direction. After all, last season the former Bruin posted 136 total tackles, 90 solo tackles, four sacks and had two interceptions.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein also projects Schwesinger to go in the second round, as the former Bruin is viewed to eventually be a plus starter in the league.
"Schwesinger went from walk-on to All-American at UCLA," Zierlein wrote. "He’s a human bloodhound, pairing elite instincts with an understanding of blocking schemes and run tracks. The pursuit speed is average but his play recognition helps him play fast.
"He’s undersized and takes the worst of it when blockers get on top of him, but he’s a good athlete in coverage. He’s also a sound technician as an open-field tackler and bona fide standout on special teams.
Follow along with all our UCLA athletics content when you follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Feel free to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.