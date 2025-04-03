Bruins in Contention for Dominant Pass Rush Transfer
The UCLA Bruins are starting spring camp as the 2025 football season is nearing closer by the day, but that is not stopping them from staying active in the transfer portal and trying to track down the top portal players that are left. The Bruins are eyeing down an elite pass rushing attack.
Stanford Cardinal star junior edge rusher David Bailey entered the transfer portal last week and reportedly took a visit to UCLA on Wednesday, per multiple reports. He is nearing a decision on where he will play his college ball this season as the Bruins compete with Texas and Texas Tech.
Bailey spent all of his first three collegiate seasons with Stanford and made the late decision to transfer out. He has recorded 14.5 sacks over his career, having his best year in 2024 with seven sacks, 31 total tackles, and five forced fumbles.
This is a guy that the Bruins could utilize heavily and implement into the starting lineup immediately. UCLA was a team that was led by its linebackers when rushing the passer and creating havoc. Bailey is technically listed as a linebacker but lines up more off the edge of the line.
One reason why the Bruins' pass defense was poor last year was their inability to consistently make the quarterback uncomfortable. They had their share of sacks, but in timely moments, they would fail to get pressure. They are in dire need of an athlete off the edge like Bailey.
As an Irvine native, it would make sense for Bailey to stay within his home state to finish out his career. Both schools in Texas that are seeking his commitment are top programs and are going to do everything in their power to bring him to their respective campuses.
Bailey is also no stranger to this Bruin program and playing at the Rose Bowl. He went 0-2 against the Bruins over his first two seasons with the Cardinal, recording 12 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. No wonder he caught the eye of Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
