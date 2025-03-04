Five Coaches in UCLA's Conference That Are on the Hot Seat
UCLA may have their head coach of the future but these five programs may be looking for new leadership after the 2025 season. With high expectations comes little room for error, and these five Big Ten coaches will be under a microscope by their athletic departments and program boosters.
Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
Let's face it: What more needs to be said about what is happening in Madison? Fickell's on-field product may be the worst witnessed by Badgers fans this millennium, and while it seems that they've finally stopped attempting to run the Air Raid in Wisconsin, the Badgers will need to make massive strides in 2025 in order to save Fickell's job.
Side note: Wisconsin does not run the Air Raid in name, but considering how much they played out of shotgun and how much they passed the ball, it's pretty close.
David Braun, Northwestern.
Braun may be the victim of timing because, quite frankly, who is building a winning team with a program that historically can not recruit top talent across the board at a time that their home stadium's construction has forced them to play on an intramural field while the school is recovering from a sexual assault, hazing scandal perpetuated by the former coaching administration.?
With construction wrapping up on Ryan Field after this season, Northwestern may make a splash hire to open their new stadium if Braun doesn't achieve a winning season.
Mike Locksley, Maryland
This one pains me personally because I have tremendous respect for Locksley, but Maryland is making money moves within their program, and another losing season will not cut it.
However, Locksley has an ace up his sleeve in new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. Hamilton, one of the best quarterback developers in football history, could design an offense that makes Oklahoma transfer WR Jalil Farooq a First-Team All-Big Ten selection.
Jonathan Smith, Michigan State
Smith is more on the cool side than hot but at the NFL Combine, something happened that struck me. During Smith's former running back at Oregon State Damien Martinez's podium session, he was all smiles until asked about Smith. Martinez kept his lips closed, but his facial expressions were telling.
Martinez was Smith's best player, and considering Martinez nor Sione Lolohea went with him to Michigan State, that could spell trouble in the water. Remember, the Spartans did not have to pay out any money to Mel Tucker, and Smith's deal has a lot less money on it than Tucker's so Michigan State could easily buy him out.
Lincoln Riley, USC. With a new GM, another year of former UCLA defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn commanding the defense, and a mobile quarterback in place, Riley has everything he needs to compete for the CFP. However, if he fails to once again make the playoffs, it may be time on his tenure with Southern Cal.
